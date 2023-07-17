Open in App
FOX40

Sacramento Kings rookie Colby Jones reflects on first taste of NBA, concludes summer league

By Sean Cunningham,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cJet_0nSXsxaW00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Colby Jones sits-down with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham to talk about his NBA Summer League experience, talk about what he learned over the past few weeks with Sacramento, moments with new teammates, having the presence of veteran players around the summer squad, his relationship with Jalen Slawson, the unfortunate moment as a kid that left him with a scar on his face and highlights some of his interests off the court.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Sacramento, CA newsLocal Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center are hiring. Here’s what positions are open
Sacramento, CA7 days ago
High school baseball standout loses his hand in Fourth of July fireworks accident
Sacramento, CA6 days ago
Driver arrested on DUI suspicion in fatal accident on Elkhorn Boulevard, CHP says
Sacramento, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fans Saddened By Charles Barkley's Admission About His Relationship With Michael Jordan
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
New Orleans Pelicans provide conclusive Zion Williamson trade update
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Powerball ticket sold in Stockton wins $2.68 million prize
Stockton, CA7 days ago
Playboi Carti announces tour, Golden 1 Center concert
Sacramento, CA5 days ago
Mahany Park shooting suspect captured after escape from hospital
Rocklin, CA8 days ago
Two dead in Modesto shooting
Modesto, CA5 days ago
Shooting occurs near American River Parkway
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Oregon State beats out Utah, others for 2024 OL out of Hawaii
Corvallis, OR2 days ago
Vallejo Sneaker Boutique Suffers Major Loss in Disturbing Burglary
Vallejo, CA4 days ago
Patrick Mahomes' Wife's ESPYs Look Slammed—'Hire a Stylist'
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Upscale Granite Bay, Sacramento neighborhoods targeted in string of burglaries
Granite Bay, CA16 hours ago
These are the cooling zones that will open in the Sacramento area during the heat wave
Sacramento, CA5 days ago
Lil Baby no longer performing in Sacramento during his nationwide arena tour
Sacramento, CA4 days ago
Idea Spurs Could Eventually ‘Regret’ Drafting Wembanyama Over Scoot Henderson Surfaces
Portland, OR2 days ago
Cops release eerie Carlee Russell update as boyfriend breaks silence to claim Alabama nursing student was ‘kidnapped’
Hoover, AL18 hours ago
California black bear cubs rescued after mother found dead
San Diego, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy