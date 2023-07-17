Open in App
247Sports

The Monday Morning Kickoff

By Bobby Deren,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Plainfield 15U Boys Basketball Team Wins AAU World Championship, 16U Reaches Finals
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cover 3's Summer School: It's Bowl Game or Bust for Greg Schiano & Rutgers
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
5th Graders Celebrate Annual LEAD Graduation
Howell, NJ1 day ago
Changes to Three Coach USA Bus Routes set to affect Newark, Area
Newark, NJ4 days ago
Cake Boss Buddy Valastro Dines At North Jersey Restaurant
East Rutherford, NJ1 day ago
The Oldest High School in New Jersey is Among the Oldest in America
Maplewood, NJ1 day ago
Jersey Buzz: Dave Matthews Band coming to Holmdel; Free summer concerts in Asbury Park
Asbury Park, NJ1 day ago
Big supermarket chain announces it’s closing a 2nd store in New Jersey
Burlington Township, NJ3 days ago
NJ men plead guilty for Neptune, NJ double killing
Neptune Township, NJ1 day ago
Ten Famous People From Toms River You May or May Not Know
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Portraits capturing the changing face of post-gentrification NYC
New York City, NY4 days ago
Shooting Attack at Nursing Home in New Jersey
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
One of N.J.’s oldest golf courses could shut down to make way for senior homes
Eatontown, NJ3 days ago
N.J. has too many Shake Shacks now and it’s a problem | Opinion
Paramus, NJ1 day ago
Nutley Housing Choice Voucher Program
Nutley, NJ4 days ago
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023: New York’s Premier Hip Hop Show Finds Its New Home
Belmont, NY3 days ago
Fatal shooting under investigation in N.J. city
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Newark Kids Who Grew Up to Become Rich and Famous
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Legendary New Jersey hot dog joint named best in the whole state
Elizabeth, NJ2 days ago
Toms River’s Redevelopment Plan Still Calls for Ciba Geigy Development
Toms River, NJ2 days ago
Five Long Branch Pizzerias Stand Out Above the Rest
Long Branch, NJ1 day ago
Tornadoes, Floods, and Storms Force New Jersey Six Flags Park to Close
Jackson, NJ2 days ago
Lottery Tickets Sold In Ocean County Win $50K & $10K
Manchester Township, NJ1 day ago
Man Fatally Shot In Newark: Prosecutors
Newark, NJ1 day ago
North Arlington Neighbors Brawl With Gun, Baseball Bat: Police
North Arlington, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy