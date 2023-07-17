Open in App
Reuters

Section of Crimean bridge road split and sloping, video shows

By Reuters,

1 day ago

July 17 (Reuters) - Video shared by local media on Monday appeared to show a section of road on the bridge between Russia and Crimea had split and was sloping to one side, after an incident overnight that killed two people.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the video.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Douglas Walmart employee arrested for shoplifting ten times, then reportedly found in possession of meth during arrest
Douglas, GA14 days ago
Drug Bust at Orlando Airport: 'Unusually Heavy' Speaker Reveals Over 3 Kg of Cocaine
Orlando, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy