Police respond to shooting scene

By Zach Brown-25 News Now Howie Gordon-25 News Now,

1 day ago
VICTORIA, Texas- At approximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday evening, VPD responded to a shots fired call on the 4000 block of Callis Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old black male with a gunshot wound to his upper body area and was barely conscious. He was transported to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. No word yet on his exact condition at this time. Police are also unsure as to whether or not someone else is responsible for firing the shot.

This is an ongoing investigation; we will have more detail as they become available.

