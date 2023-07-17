Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial begins final phase with opening statements, testimony from family members expected

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial begins final phase with opening statements 03:02

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Jurors returned to the courtroom Monday morning for the final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial .

Last week, the jury determined that the convicted gunman Robert Bowers is indeed eligible for the death penalty.

In this final phase of the trial, the jury will hear testimony from family members. In approximately two to three weeks, the jury will be called to decide whether the gunman will be sentenced to life in prison or if he will be sentenced to death.

Facing the jury, prosecutor Nicole Vasquez-Schmitt began her statement telling them.

"The defendant made the decision to kill and kill -- again, again and again -- 11 times. You found him guilty. You found him eligible for the death penalty. Now is the time to hold him accountable for his decision," she said.

The prosecution will present the impact of those decisions with the testimony of the family members of the victims.

"You're going to learn how they lived, how they loved and how much they are missed by those who loved them," Vasquez said.

Instructing the jury, Judge Robert Colville said they must consider several aggravating factors against Bowers such the impact on the victims' families, his injury to civilians and law enforcement, his defilement of a house of worship and his lack of remorse.

Vasquez said the prosecution will put great weight on this lack of remorse.

"The defendant said wanted parades and medals. He was proud of what he had done. He told the defense's own doctor he was pleased but only wished he had killed more," she said.

The defense will take an entire week to ask the jury to consider so-called mitigating factors, explaining the convicted gunman's actions, delving into his troubled childhood, a family history of violence and mental illness, and explore, again, his mental disorders, which they say impelled him to embrace -- and act upon -- wild conspiracy theories about Jews.

Defense attorney Elisa Long delivers opening statements to the jury in the final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial. (Sketch by: Emily Goff)

In her opening statement, defense attorney Elisa Long said, "We're not asking you to excuse what he did at the Tree of Life Synagogue. He should be punished, but do so by voting for life and by asserting that new death is not necessary. Life in prison is considerable punishment, and by voting for life, you will punish him and hold him accountable."

In finding that the gunman is eligible for the death penalty, the jury agreed with the government that Bowers acted out of ethnic hatred rather than mental illness and delusion when he shot and killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light on Oct. 27, 2018. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Last month, Bowers was found guilty of all 63 federal charges in the attack.

The three synagogue congregations are divided on whether the death penalty should be imposed as are some of the victims families. But Jewish leaders said all are thankful for the jury's decision and look forward to testifying about the impact of the attack in the final sentencing phase of the trial.

Recapping the eligibility phase of the trial

During the eligibility portion of the penalty phase, Forensic psychiatrist Park Dietz testified that Bowers was not schizophrenic and not driven by mental illness when he murdered 11 innocent victims in October 2018.

Dr. Deitz began his testimony saying the suspect knowingly and willingly killed those 11 people.

Earlier testimony in the penalty phase consisted of medical experts being called to the stand surrounding the gunman's diagnoses of epilepsy and schizophrenia, while prosecutors challenged those diagnoses.

Other testimony included psychiatric reports, examination notes, and IQ analysis all surrounding the mental state of the accused gunman.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here .