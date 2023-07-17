Open in App
UPI News

5 dead, 2 children missing in flooding of Pennsylvania road

By Darryl Coote,

1 day ago

July 17 (UPI) -- Five people have died in flash flooding that hit a southeastern Pennsylvania township over the weekend, according to authorities who said they are searching for two missing children who were swept away by flood waters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQISK_0nSXfURA00

Authorities in Upper Makefield Township, located just northwest of Trenton, N.J., announced Sunday that the body of a woman who was previously identified as missing has been found, lifting the death toll to five.

However, the authorities continue to search for a 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother.

"With these five deaths, this is a mass casualty incident the likes of which we have not seen before," the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said in a statement .

"This has been unbelievably devastating to all the families involved, all of our first responders and to our community as a whole. We are all in grieving over the loss of life we have seen. However, our commitment to finding the two children who are still missing is unwavering as we will do all that we can to bring them home to their loved ones."

Southeastern Pennsylvania was hit with torrential rain on Saturday that prompted the National Weather Service to issue several flash flood warnings throughout the region.

In Upper Makefield Township, authorities had announced that seven people were missing in a flash flood that caught numerous motorists on Route 532 by surprise, many of whom became trapped.

The authorities said at least some of the deceased belong to the same family as the missing siblings.

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department said the family, which was visiting relatives from Charleston, S.C., was en route to a barbecue when they became caught in a flash flood on Rt. 532.

Authorities said the father was able to escape with their 4-year-old son, but the mother and grandmother were swept away while trying to save the 2-year-old girl and 9-month-old boy.

The mother was found dead Saturday and the grandmother was found alive and is being treated at a local hospital.

"So, it is their two children we are looking to bring home," the police department said. "We cannot even begin to imagine what this family is going through, but they know we are here to help them through this process and to bring their beautiful children home."

Search efforts for the two missing children are to continue throughout the night, authorities said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Police identify 2 missing children swept away in Pennsylvania flood
Upper Makefield Township, PA14 hours ago
Lightning Strike Triggers Gas Line Scare: Multiple Homes Evacuated in New Jersey
Lakewood Township, NJ2 days ago
Pennsylvania Man Who Shot Woman Kills Himself After Police Pursuit
Maidencreek Township, PA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PA Boater Killed In Wildwood Boating Accident 'Loved Life,' Family Says
Wildwood, NJ23 hours ago
Three Dead In Flash Flooding Incidents Across Upper Makefield With More Recoveries Expected
Upper Makefield Township, PA2 days ago
Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Deptford Township, NJ1 day ago
New Jersey storm damage
Belvidere, NJ1 day ago
NWS: Watch Out for Storms, Unhealthy Air Quality Across Indiana
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
DWI: Old Bridge Arrested for Causing Fatal Crash on Route 18
Old Bridge Township, NJ1 day ago
Good News for Some New Jersey Drivers
Ship Bottom, NJ1 day ago
Teen bicyclist, 14, dies after collision with car
Williamstown, NJ3 days ago
Vehicle Runs Off I-295 Bridge: Crashes 25+ Feet Below
Hamilton Township, NJ2 days ago
Woman wanted for attacking another woman getting nails done in Bucks County: police
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
Cops ID motorcyclist who died after N.J. bystanders helped lift car off him
Woodbury, NJ1 day ago
Man arrested after 29 mile police chase that spanned Pennsylvania and New Jersey
East Stroudsburg, PA4 days ago
Here’s why the weather has been so strange this summer
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Tornadoes, Floods, and Storms Force New Jersey Six Flags Park to Close
Jackson, NJ2 days ago
Piscataway Police: Missing 6-Year-Old Boy
Piscataway Township, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy