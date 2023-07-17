Dave And Central Cee’s ‘Sprinter’ Extends U.K. Chart Reign Into Sixth Week

Taylor Swift Scores U.K. No. 1 With 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'



Dave and Central Cee ’s “Sprinter” (via Live Yours/Neighbourhood) is showing no signs of slowing down.



The homegrown hip-hop number enters a sixth week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart , published July 14, beating Olivia Rodrigo ’s “Vampire” (Geffen), unmoved at No. 2.



The midweek leader, “Sprinter” races away with 8.2 million U.K. streams, according to the Official Charts Company.



The podium is completed by Taylor Swift ’s “Cruel Summer” (EMI), which improves 6-3. That’s a new chart peak for the track, originally released in 2019 with the Lover album.

Lauren Spencer Smith Details Lessons Learned While Writing Debut Album 'Mirror' & Meaning Behind Title



As Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) blasts to No. 1 on the national albums survey , two of its tracks enter the singles chart. The highest is “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version),” new at No. 6, for Swift’s 23rd U.K. top 10 entry and the week’s top debut, while “Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)” bows at No. 15, for her 48th U.K. top 40 spot.



Also moving on up is Peggy Gou ’s clubbing nugget “(It Goes Like) Nanana” (XL Recordings), which lifts 7-5 for the South Korean DJ and producer’s first appearance in the U.K. top 5.



D-Block Europe and Clavish ’s “Pakistan” (D-Block Europe) improves 10-8; Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry & Ella Henderson ’s “0800 HEAVEN” (Atlantic) rises 15-9, for Dawe’s third, Corry’s sixth and Henderson’s ninth top 10 appearances, the OCC reports; while Kylie Minogue ’s “Padam Padam” (BMG) returns to the top 10, up 12-10.



Meanwhile, there are new peaks for the Weeknd, Madonna and Playboy Carti’s “Popular” (Interscope/Republic Records/XO) up 17-11; Gunna’s “Fukumean” (300 Entertainment) is up 18-12; Jorja Smith’s “Little Things” (FAMM) gains 14-13; Tom Grennan’s “How Does It Feel” (Insanity) surges 23-17; and Anne-Marie’s collaboration with Shania Twain, “Unhealthy” (Atlantic/Asylum/EMI), climbs 21-19.



The big gainer in the latest cycle belongs to British DJ D.O.D., whose “So Much In Love” (Armada) soars 38-24.

Jay-Z's New Exhibition 'The Book of Hov' Set to Light up Brooklyn & the Hearts of Hip-Hop Fans