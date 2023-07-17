Open in App
BREAKING: Preston Taumua Announces College Commitment

By Max Torres,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBtes_0nSXcDr600

2024 Aiea (Hi.) Waipahu interior offensive lineman Preston Taumua has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He chose Matt Rhule’s program from a top five that also included the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Arizona Wildcats and Auburn Tigers.

Taumua stands 6’4”, 315 pounds and is rated a four-star (0.9169) recruit according to the 247Sports Composite. The same system ranks him the No. 235 player nationally, the No. 15 interior offensive lineman and the No. 1 player from Hawaii.

Dan Lanning and the Ducks received an official visit from the best player Hawaii has to offer this cycle and were at one point considered to be the favorites to land his commitment, however the tide turned in favor of the Cornhuskers in recent weeks.

Oregon has four commitments along the offensive line in the 2024 recruiting class.

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chakville offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy headlines the bunch and is joined by Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen product Fox Crader, as well as Clackamas (Ore.) interior offensive line standout Devin Brooks and Trent Ferguson from Salem (Ore.) West Salem. The Ducks have 20 verbal commitments and hold the No. 10 recruiting class in the country for 2024 according to 247 Sports.

With Taumua off the board and heading to Lincoln, the next big-time recruit Oregon fans will want to keep an eye on ID Springfield (Oh.) All-American cornerback Aaron Scott Jr.

Scott will make his college commitment on July 30 and chose from Oregon, Ohio State and Michigan.

