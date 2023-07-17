Open in App
wegotthiscovered.com

Former Paramount and Fox head suggests baffling solution to strikes: his peers take a pay cut

By Erielle Sudario,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SAG-AFTRA Strike: A United Front in the Demand for Fair Pay in Streaming Era
New York City, NY3 days ago
What happened to YouTuber Annabelle Ham?
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy