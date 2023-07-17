Ballard senior Jaden Peasley is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week.

Peasley was the winning pitcher and he homered and drove in three runs for the Ballard during its 6-2 Class 3A Substate 6 semifinal victory over Bondurant-Farrar July 10 in Slater. Peasley gave up just one earned run on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

Peasley also was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs during the Bombers' 9-2 victory at No. 7 Knoxville during the 3A Substate 6 championship game July 12. The victory sent Ballard to the state tournament for the first time since 1989.