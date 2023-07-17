Women's World Cup betting 2023: Ultimate guide to odds, favourites, tips, best bets and top picks

The biggest and best FIFA Women's World Cup to date will be the focus of the entire football community through August 20 as the USA will attempt an unprecedented three-peat of titles.

The 2023 tournament is expected to provide intense drama, with top teams and stars from across the world converging on Australia and New Zealand to put on a show.

Even USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski acknowledged that he believes the growth of the game around the world will lead to more upsets in the coming tournament than we've ever seen.

"The top 10 [teams in the world] have always been there. The world that is catching up is Vietnam, Wales, Zambia, Portugal," he said. "These are the countries that are catching up. The 7-0, 8-0 games are gone."

Picks, odds to win 2023 FIFA World Cup

The United States are favorites to win a third Women's World Cup in a row, and there's a very good reason why.

To put it plainly, the U.S. is the most complete team in the field. They are defensively spectacular, and they play defense via offense by dominating possession. Their midfielders are top quality, and even despite injuries to the attacking front, they can score goals against any squad.

England , with their overwhelming attacking threat, are the most likely to upset the current power structure, and they are recognized as second-favorites.

Spain have Alexia Putellas and Jennifer Hermoso back , a welcome addition, but they were underwhelming at the Euros and need to prove they are a complete team. France look to be in exceptional form, and have a number of top stars , but locker room issues have plagued them for years and held them back.

No team outside the top four FIFA rankings has ever won the Women's World Cup title. And while the global talent base has expanded significantly, there's still an upper echelon to this tiered system, and anyone past the top five of this year's favorites are unlikely to come out on top.

Title prediction: USA

Dark horse: France

Stay away from: Anyone outside the top 5 betting favorites

Who will reach the 2023 Women's World Cup final?

Outside of the title winner, a second team will challenge in the biggest game of the summer, and while one team will come out on top, someone else will have to fall short.

Having selected the United States to win it all above, who will be the other of the two finalists?

There are a number of European challengers who can put up a solid fight, but England are the top dog, having proven that status at Euro 2022. Germany fought valiantly, and certainly should again, but England's overwhelming attacking talent is just too much for opposing defenses. France also have a wealth of talent, but they aren't quite the complete team that England boast.

Even with injuries to Fran Kirby and Millie Bright, this England team should reach the championship match, and they will have a real shot at dethroning the two-time defending champions USA.

Finalists prediction: USA
England



2023 Women's World Cup top goal scorer

The favourites to win the Golden Boot at the 2023 Women's World Cup all understandably hail from the favourites to win the competition.

That makes perfect sense, as it takes two key components to win the top goal scorer award: a deep run for as many games as possible, and quality teammates able to help create chances.

This year, the United States are primed to put on a show and win a third straight Women's World Cup, and Sophia Smith will lead the attacking charge. The U.S. lost Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario to injuries for this tournament, leaving a heavy load on Smith up front.

Her teammate, Alex Morgan , will be a popular pick, but she is on the back end of her career, while another veteran, 2019 World Cup MVP Megan Rapinoe , is now a bench option in this squad before she retires at the end of this year.

Another player who could prove a solid option is Pernille Harder , who missed time through last winter due to injury, but has returned with a force, scoring five goals in her final five matches of the season for Chelsea, giving her eight goals in 10 WSL matches for the year. Denmark may not last long enough in the tournament to give her enough chances at racking up a solid total, but if they can grab an upset or two, Harder will be primed for the top of the list.

While it's great to see Lieke Martens finally back on the world stage with the Netherlands, injuries have sapped much of her career's prime, and as she crosses into her 30s, she is no longer the player she once was. She scored just three goals in 16 Division 1 Feminin matches this year for PSG across 900 minutes of action.

Top scorer prediction: Sophia Smith — USA

Dark horse: Pernille Harder
Eugenie Le Sommer

Popular picks to avoid: Alex Morgan
Megan Rapinoe
Lieke Martens


