MLS make embarrassing Sergio Busquets blunder as they accidentally tweet picture of Real Madrid legend in welcome post

By Jack Figg,

1 day ago
MLS embarrassingly tweeted a picture of ex-Real Madrid star Alvaro Arbeloa when welcoming Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami.

Busquets has linked up with former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi in the States.

MLS embarrassingly tweeted a picture of Alvaro Arbeloa instead of Sergio Busquets Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
But his welcome post from the MLS' official Twitter account suffered a major gaffe as they posted a picture of Arbeloa instead.

The tweet read: "All he does is win."

It was accompanied with a picture of Arbeloa kissing the World Cup won with Spain in 2010.

The post was quickly taken down and instead replaced with one of Busquets and the trophy.

But MLS did find the funny side as they then uploaded both pictures with the caption: "Why do arbeloa and busquets look so similar in these. admin needs new glasses…"

Busquets joins David Beckham's Miami following 15-trophy laden years with Barca's first team which included three Champions League's.

He said: "This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take.

"I’m looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami.

"I was impressed by the club when I came with Barcelona last year and now I’m happy and ready to represent the club myself.

"I can’t wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for."

Messi and Busquets are also set to be reunited with Jordi Alba, who left Barca on a free and closes in on a move to Miami.

Sergio Busquets has joined Inter Miami Credit: Reuters
