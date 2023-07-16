Hasbrouck Heights U12 Summer Travel Softball Team Wins Ramsey Rumble Tournament





RAMSEY, NJ - The Hasbrouck Heights U12 girls summer travel softball team battled top teams and weather issues on their way to claiming the tournament title at the Ramsey Rumble, which ran Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 at Finch Park.

“We entered the team into the tournament so they would play different top-notch teams from around the area,” explained head coach Mike Davis. “So the girls were looking forward to the increased competition. Our team, who is currently undefeated in league play had high expectations going into the tournament but ultimately, win or lose, wanted to play well.”

Tournament entrants came from around North Jersey, including Madison, Jefferson Township, Mount Olive and towns with solid programs from around Bergen County like Fair Lawn, Ridgewood, Ramsey, and regional teams like Highlands and Northern Valley.

The first game in pool play was against a tough Jefferson Township team. Hasbrouck Heights starting pitcher Emma Vallone threw a complete game, seven-inning no-hitter, striking out 19 batters and walking two, while giving up one run on a steal of home in the fifth inning.

Hasbrouck Heights scored all three of its runs in the third inning. Victoria Pietler was hit by a pitch, then stole second and third. Vallone walked and stole second. Pietler stole home on the throw down to second. Nina Screvane-D'Amore had the clutch hit of the game with a triple to knock in the second and what ended up being the winning run of the game. Screvane-D'Amore later scored the 3rd run on a ground out by Emily Hassan. In what was a big pitcher's battle, HH U12 won the game 3-1.

The Lady Aviators faced tournament host Ramsey in game two later on Saturday. Savannah Davis took over pitching duties so Vallone could rest. Davis threw a complete game one hit shutout, striking out nine and walking four over five innings.

The game was shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule as Hasbrouck Heights beat Ramsey 14-0. In the game offensively, both Ella Bundrick and Savannah Davis had doubles and both Dylan Gibbs-Sausa and Lia Longheira went 2-for-2. Gibbs-Sausa drove in three and Davis two of the 14 runs with offensive support coming from all over the lineup.

Saturday's third pool play game against Kearny was rained out as massive thunderstorms rendered the field unplayable for the rest of Saturday. With the success of the early game and the fact that Hasbrouck Heights only gave up one run in winning both games, the Lady Aviators clinched the number one seed going into Sunday's single elimination play.

Hasbrouck Heights played the eight seed Highlands (a regional program in Bergen County), and beat them in a rain shortened 4-1 game with Emma Vallone back on the mound. In another close pitcher controlled game at the early onset of the game, Hasbrouck Heights scored first on a perfectly executed bunt and run play. Davis walked to lead off the inning and stole second on the first pitch to Ella Bundrick. The bunt and run was then put into motion with Davis stealing third as Bundrick put down a perfect bunt, as the defense made the play to first Savannah who had rounded third base on the play slid safe into home for the first score. Highlands answered back on a steal of home the very next inning.

As the offense was coming around seeing the pitcher another time, the bats came alive as Marlo Magarelli got the offense going with a single. Emma Vallone followed with a hit of her own, advancing to second on an errant throw which also allowed Magarelli to score. Nina Screvane-D'Amore singled, moving Vallone to third base. Gibbs-Sausa had the clutch line drive up the middle to knock in both runners and extend the lead to 4-1.

The game ended early as weather again was a factor. Torrential rains rendered the dirt field unplayable. Being the number one seed, Hasbrouck Heights finished as Tournament Champs going undefeated only giving up two runs through all the games and scoring 21.

“We couldn't be any prouder of the way the girls played,” said Davis. “They gave us all they had, played good competition and answered the call to rise above every time. We're looking forward to finishing the summer travel season strong and hopefully as the number one seed heading into the playoffs the last week of July.”

The roster of the Hasbrouck Heights U12 team:

Emma Vallone

Emily Hassan

Peyton Riordan

Ella Bundrick

Savannah Davis

Nina Screvane-D'Amore

Victoria Pietler

Dylan Gibbs-Sausa

Emma Gibbs-Sausa

Annabella Tucci

Chloe Britton

Marlo Magarelli

Lia Longheira

Coaches:

Mike Davis

Jesse D'Amore

Dennis Vallone

Moe Hassan