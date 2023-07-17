Hearing expected for extradited murder suspect Francis

A court hearing was expected today in connection with an April murder.

The hearing follows the extradition of 41-year-old Derrick Francis from the Cleveland area.

Police say Francis tried to run away on foot during a traffic stop. Once busted, it was discovered that Francis was wanted in the Bridgeport killing of girlfriend Brianna Destiny McKoy.

It was just over three months ago that witnesses heard the gunfire as McKoy was shot while her baby was also in her condo. They then heard a car speeding away, and police believe Francis was behind the wheel.