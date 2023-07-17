Open in App
The Enterprise

Martin County Community Foundation awards grants

1 day ago

The Martin County Community Foundation has awarded $2,680 in grants to organizations supporting the local community.

The board of advisors granted:

$1,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain for Formula for Impact (Martin County members);$500 to North Carolina Symphony for music discovery for Martin County students; and$1,180 to The Future Belongs to You Foundation for HOPE program.

Funds for the grants came from MCCF’s community grant-making fund.

“These organizations are valued members of our community,” said Chase Conner, advisory board president of the Martin County Community Foundation. “We’re happy to provide financial support to them.”

MCCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, MCCF uses dollars from its endowment fund to make grants to nonprofits that help the local community.

Learn more about MCCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation at nccommunityfoundation.org/martin. For further information about MCCF, contact the Eastern Community Leadership Officer.

Martin County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members

Advisory board members live and work in Martin County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Conner, board members include Kasey Fletcher (vice president), Susan Dunlow (secretary/treasurer), Loyall Corey, Angela Ellis, Leslie W. Johnson, Jerry McCrary, Gary Sproat, Amy Swain and Nancy Winslow.

About the North Carolina Community Foundation

The North Carolina Community Foundation is the only statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered over $243 million in grants since 1988. With more than $440 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments and partners with a network of affiliates to award grants and scholarships in communities across the state.

An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure rural philanthropy has a voice at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
North Carolina man finally able to celebrate high school graduation after 47 years
Chocowinity, NC22 hours ago
Pitt County WIC issues farmers market benefits today
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Help wanted: Neuse Regional Libraries - Engagement Librarian I
Kinston, NC1 day ago
Kinston Teens host Sunday dinners to bring community together
Kinston, NC1 day ago
Local tow boat company celebrates 30 years
Belhaven, NC23 hours ago
Kinston's National Night to be held at Historic Grainger Stadium
Kinston, NC11 hours ago
Event: Caswell Developmental Center hosting Job Fair
Kinston, NC2 days ago
Bidding process underway for closed Kinston elementary school
Kinston, NC6 hours ago
Lenoir County death notices
Kinston, NC2 days ago
Triangle, New Bern hospitals recognized as some of America’s best cancer centers
New Bern, NC3 days ago
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Martin County
Jamesville, NC21 hours ago
Craven County man facing first-degree rape charge in Pitt County
Dover, NC1 day ago
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
Greenville, NC1 day ago
Craven County man arrested, charged with statutory rape
Dover, NC1 day ago
$100,000 stolen in checks from Rocky Mount post office since January, business owner says
Rocky Mount, NC20 hours ago
Greenville police seize hundreds of illegal guns, aim to further community safety
Greenville, NC4 days ago
Nash deputies search cornfield for person who stole pickup truck
Bailey, NC8 hours ago
Bertie Co. man wanted for dad’s murder caught in Virginia
Chesterfield, VA3 hours ago
Law enforcement on scene at shots fired call in Edgecombe County
Princeville, NC3 days ago
Washington shooting suspect arrested in Pamlico County
Washington, NC1 day ago
New Bern man sentenced to over 7 years for drug trafficking, possession of stolen firearm, and animal cruelty
New Bern, NC1 day ago
Goldsboro teen charged after vehicle, foot chase on the Outer Banks
Goldsboro, NC7 hours ago
Massive Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have people in Greenville trying their luck
Greenville, NC3 days ago
New restaurant in Washington keeping history alive
Washington, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy