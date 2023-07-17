Martin County Community Foundation awards grants

The Martin County Community Foundation has awarded $2,680 in grants to organizations supporting the local community.

The board of advisors granted:

$1,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain for Formula for Impact (Martin County members);$500 to North Carolina Symphony for music discovery for Martin County students; and$1,180 to The Future Belongs to You Foundation for HOPE program.

Funds for the grants came from MCCF’s community grant-making fund.

“These organizations are valued members of our community,” said Chase Conner, advisory board president of the Martin County Community Foundation. “We’re happy to provide financial support to them.”

MCCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, MCCF uses dollars from its endowment fund to make grants to nonprofits that help the local community.

Learn more about MCCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation at nccommunityfoundation.org/martin. For further information about MCCF, contact the Eastern Community Leadership Officer.

Martin County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members

Advisory board members live and work in Martin County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Conner, board members include Kasey Fletcher (vice president), Susan Dunlow (secretary/treasurer), Loyall Corey, Angela Ellis, Leslie W. Johnson, Jerry McCrary, Gary Sproat, Amy Swain and Nancy Winslow.

About the North Carolina Community Foundation

The North Carolina Community Foundation is the only statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered over $243 million in grants since 1988. With more than $440 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments and partners with a network of affiliates to award grants and scholarships in communities across the state.

An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure rural philanthropy has a voice at the local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.