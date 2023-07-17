Shelter-in-place ordered in Shandon as SLO County deputies respond to apparent stabbing

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

Shandon residents were directed to shelter in place Sunday night as deputies converged on the town to search for a suspect in an apparent deadly stabbing.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office offered few details about what was happening, only confirming that the incident was an active scene and under investigation.

The SLO County News Facebook page, however, reported a stabbing had occurred with one fatality.

Deputies responded to an area around South Second Street and Cholame Street shortly before 10 p.m.

A CHP helicopter was assisting in the search, as well as a drone.

The suspect was described as a white male adult, 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds, with brown eyes, wearing a black tank top, shorts and boots, and carrying a knife, according to radio traffic.

A witness said he possibly had a firearm in a pocket, according to radio traffic.

That same witness said that the suspect was in a vehicle that sped down an alley, but they weren’t sure.