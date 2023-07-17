Open in App
Denver7 News KMGH

Future Legends complex provides fields for future stars in Northern Colorado

By Troy Renck,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fJ8D_0nSXOES100

WINDSOR — You have heard about the Field of Dreams in Iowa. In Windsor, they are building fields of dreams. Plural.

It’s the Future Legends complex and it is massive. There will ultimately be 12-to-13 baseball fields, 14 soccer pitches, a combined 20 outdoor pickleball and volleyball courts and a modern stadium that will house professional baseball and soccer teams.

“We have had a dream to build something like this for so long. We, as a family, have been in professional sports for 20 years,” said executive director or operations Casey Katofsky. “To be able to find a location where we could put everything in one place that made sense, it was a no-brainer for us.”

Former Rockies fan favorite Ryan Spilborghs is a co-founder of the complex. Jeff Katofsky, Casey’s father, is the founder. The idea hatched in 2018. There have been issues and delays, but nothing has sapped the passion for this venture.

“I think the best part about this project for me is the support we have had from the community. Windsor has been really supportive,” Spilborghs said. “And (we’ve had) the support of friends and family and former teammates who are involved in an equity position.”

Future Legends complex provides fields for future stars in Northern Colorado

The Hailstorm and Owlz will play in the new stadium next season. It will seat between 6,000 to 7,500, while accommodating 15,000 for concerts. The Miracle Field will be centrally located near the hub of the complex.

There will eventually be dorms for youth teams attending travel tournaments, a hotel and several restaurants.

The breathtaking bubble is operational. It is 167,000 square feet with a 96-foot-high ceiling. It houses turf fields, basketball, and volleyball courts.

“I love where we are right now. I am grounded where my feet are,” said Spilborghs, who pursued a master’s degree in business at DU to help him navigate the complexities of this venture. “But I can’t wait to see what this thing ends up evolving into.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
The Eagles announce final tour will come to Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado Inflation Soars to Top 10 in Nation
Denver, CO1 day ago
2 Colorado cities among the most educated in the nation
Denver, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 Beginner Friendly Golf Courses in Northern Colorado
Fort Collins, CO9 hours ago
Read Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s full inauguration speech
Denver, CO1 day ago
A break from the heat is coming Wednesday and Thursday
Denver, CO10 hours ago
Colorado is Home to one of the Least Religious Cities in the U.S.
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Denver expecting triple digit temps as millions brace for searing heat wave
Denver, CO1 day ago
Lady Moon was a ‘profane, hard-drinking woman,’ but her name lives on in northern Colorado
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Denver's new mayor Mike Johnston: 'Denver's ready for a new dream'
Denver, CO1 day ago
Temperatures to hit 105 degrees in Colorado, most residents under 'heat advisory'
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
New Denver mayor Mike Johnston issues emergency declaration over homelessness
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Johnston on new Denver city council: ‘A sign of a diverse and powerful’ city
Denver, CO1 day ago
Top 4 hospitals in Colorado for spine surgery
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Thornton couple without air-conditioning since May
Thornton, CO21 hours ago
Aurora may suspend law enforcement mutual aid agreement with Denver
Aurora, CO1 day ago
Heat advisory Monday in Denver metro as temps soar to near 100 degrees
Denver, CO1 day ago
The "miracle mile" on Timberline will be a miracle if Ft. Collins finishes it!
Fort Collins, CO10 hours ago
Popular Seized Colorado Restaurant Re-Opens With Awesome Updated Look
Windsor, CO1 day ago
Popular Denver brewery expands to Littleton
Littleton, CO1 day ago
Mike Johnston sworn in as Denver's 46th mayor
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado Town Experiences a Wild Weekend with a Moose on the Loose
Johnstown, CO1 day ago
Family will not challenge Lakewood request to remove ghost bike
Lakewood, CO22 hours ago
Avogadro’s Renovation Adding a Cool Front Patio, But Where Did the Stage Go?
Fort Collins, CO1 day ago
Taylor Swift Makes Huge Donation to Colorado’s Food Bank of the Rockies
Denver, CO11 hours ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Denver, CO3 days ago
Heat advisory issued for Denver metro on Monday with highs near 100 expected
Denver, CO2 days ago
What's That?: Flying trapeze school at Irving Street Library
Westminster, CO5 days ago
These charts show how Denver spent public money and changed during Mayor Michael Hancock’s time in office
Denver, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy