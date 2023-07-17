Open in App
KHQ Right Now

Margaret Avenue closed tomorrow between 15th and Webster

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Consalus Fire in Bonner County burns through 378 acres of land
Coolin, ID1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
100-acre brushfire breaks out south of Cheney along I-90
Cheney, WA23 hours ago
3 killed after freight train collides with a car in Bonner County
Sandpoint, ID2 days ago
FOUND: Missing man last seen leaving Sacred Heart
Spokane, WA21 hours ago
SPD investigating a homicide from Friday night near Franklin Park
Spokane, WA2 days ago
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with car in Spokane Valley
Spokane Valley, WA2 days ago
16-year-old with knife arrested after multiple assaults at Riverfront Park
Spokane, WA1 day ago
High winds spark high fire danger in the Inland Northwest
Spokane, WA20 hours ago
Spokane family once again prepares for critical heart surgery, heads to Boston Children's Hospital
Spokane, WA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy