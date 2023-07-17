Open in App
KWQC

Tugboat sinks, spilling over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River

By Kate NorumD'Quan LeeGray News staff,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Tugboat in Alabama spills thousands of gallons of diesel into river
Florence, AL19 hours ago
The tugboat did not sink, it was partially submerged
Florence, AL20 hours ago
Mystery Of The 'Wild Woman' Still Haunts Town In North Alabama
Town Creek, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boat Wreckage Leaking Fuel Into Tennessee River | July 17, 2023 | News 19 at 4 p.m.
Florence, AL22 hours ago
WATCH: Decatur Fire & Rescue gives a point of view into a house fire
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Six power outages in 13 days across Florence leaves customers asking questions
Florence, AL4 days ago
Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days rolling in
Athens, AL3 days ago
Kitchen Cops find confusion over chicken and unsanitary sniffles
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
Coon Dog Heaven in Cherokee, Alabama
Cherokee, AL2 days ago
60-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
Nauvoo, AL1 day ago
Limestone County looking for person of interest in pharmacy burglary
Tanner, AL1 day ago
Morgan County license offices will be closed July 19
Decatur, AL3 days ago
Madison Police searching for alleged burglar
Madison, AL1 day ago
Kari Childress served two years in Iraq with U.S. Army
Madison, AL1 day ago
Court docs: Argument over ‘jealousy/infidelity’ led to murder at Alabama plant
Tuscumbia, AL3 days ago
W.C. Handy Music Festival returns to the Shoals beginning July 20
Florence, AL1 day ago
Woman dead after ‘incident’ at north Alabama business; person in custody
Tuscumbia, AL6 days ago
This 1950s-era $3.3 million waterfront house in Florence is full of surprises
Florence, AL5 days ago
Casey White’s lawyers seeking 2015 cell phone records in preparation for capital murder trial
Rogersville, AL21 hours ago
Court documents: Woman murdered by coworker in Tuscumbia due to argument over jealousy, infidelity
Tuscumbia, AL4 days ago
Meet adorable puppies available for adoption in Decatur right now
Decatur, AL13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy