Fresh start for Trujillo at FCC

By Scott Bemis,

1 day ago

FRESNO, Calif. – There is a familiar face taking practice reps at Ratcliffe Stadium in Fresno this summer, and he is a little older than your typical junior college player.

“I’m 22 years old,” says Alec Trujillo. “It’s been a journey for sure.”

The latest stop on Alec Trujillo’s journey has him competing to be Fresno City College’s starting quarterback this fall, at a place (Ratcliffe) where he played a couple of games in high school.

“I had zero idea I’d ever play here again,” said Trujillo after a recent practice at Ratcliffe. “But just an opportunity to play is a blessing.”

Alec is a well-known figure to football fans here in the central valley after starring for three years behind center at San Joaquin Memorial.

The Exeter native (he played at Exeter High as a freshman) graduated from Memorial in 2019 as one of the all-time passing leaders in the Central Section, and helped lead the Panthers to back-to-back Section championships as an upperclassman, and an appearance in a state title game as a senior.

According to 247sports.com, he had six Division I scholarship offers, including one from Fresno State, but decided to sign with San Jose State.

However, his path to college stardom is still a work-in-progress.

“You never know how life’s gonna play out, and what’s thrown your way,” says Trujillo. “But sometimes, you just gotta roll with the punches, and continue to just keep pushing your feet.”

In his two years as a Spartan, he barely saw the field before transferring out and making a stop at Iowa Central Community College in 2021.

“I just got named the starter week two (at Iowa Central CC), and was doing great, was 3-for-3 on the game, you know had a touchdown pass, and everything was going well,” says Trujillo. “And just ended up breaking my foot the next series I came in, and missed the rest of the season.”

The following spring Jeff Tedford, who had recruited him at Memorial in Tedford’s first stint as the Bulldogs’ head coach, offered a preferred walk-on spot for him at Fresno State.

Alec appreciated the opportunity and accepted the offer, but spent last season buried deep on the quarterback depth chart, as the Bulldogs went on to capture the Mountain West Championship.

“Just didn’t really feel like I was getting my opportunity, and yeah, it was a crowded QB room, ton of talent which is awesome, and was able to learn a ton there,” says Trujillo. “But just didn’t really feel like I was getting the opportunity that I wanted, which you know, it happens, it’s college football.”

Opportunity is exactly what appears to be waiting for him at Fresno City.

With four years of college football experience already under his belt, including three at the Division I level, Trujillo brings a wealth of experience to the position.

“I know more than most people do at this level, which I’m super grateful for,” says Trujillo. “So I’m able to teach the other guys some things that I know.”

Considering his resume, Alec probably has a little heads start on winning the starting job at Fresno City, and he’s excited about the Rams chances of possibly winning the program’s first state title in 50 years.

“Really the goal for this team is state, because we have the talent to do that,” added Trujillo. “We got a ton of great players on offense, we got a ton of great players on the defensive side as well. We’re getting a lot better day-by-day, so it’s gonna be exciting for sure.”

