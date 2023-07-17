Open in App
KCRA.com

California State Fair takes precautions to keep it cool

By Michelle Bandur,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
'This state is under tyranny': Scenes from secession movement in El Dorado County
El Dorado Hills, CA22 hours ago
Ex-Bay Area resident builds a more disaster-proof home
Bishop, CA1 day ago
In Sacramento's high heat, dogs left in cars to be treated as emergencies
Sacramento, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Record heat reached across Sacramento region Sunday
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Sacramento, Stockton reach record temperatures on Sunday
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Upscale Granite Bay, Sacramento neighborhoods targeted in string of burglaries
Granite Bay, CA15 hours ago
Working in triple-digit heat: How Sacramento-area fire crews are protecting themselves
Sacramento, CA20 hours ago
Internet provider offers $50 a month service to south Sacramento mobile home park
Sacramento, CA17 hours ago
Cal Fire wants your pine cones
Davis, CA1 day ago
Yosemite Blaze Grows as Firefighters Gain Ground on Southern California Wildfire
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
2023 California Garlic Festival in Stockton
Stockton, CA2 days ago
Gardening tools for students stolen from Sacramento school: 'That's pretty low'
Sacramento, CA20 hours ago
14th annual 'George Na'ope Hula festival' celebrates Hawaiian culture in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
This Popular California Eatery Was Named the Best BBQ Restaurant in the State
Murrieta, CA2 days ago
First on-site concrete 3D printed house in California completed in Redding
Redding, CA1 day ago
2 Mega Millions tickets each worth over $200,000 sold in Southern California
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
2 SuperLotto Plus tickets worth $30K each sold in California
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Sacramento lucky lotto spot sees long lines ahead of Powerball drawing
Sacramento, CA19 hours ago
California’s Oldest Brewery Is Shutting Down After 127 Years — But a Petition Has Been Launched to Try to Save It
San Francisco, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy