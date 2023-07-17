Open in App
WGN News

Wildfire Smoke dissipates. Nice Beach Weather. Heat scorches Europe, Geomagnetic Storm Watch and NOAA Launches New Hurricane Forecast Model

By WGN-TV Weather Team,

1 day ago

Blue skies return to Chicago

We’ll start to see bluer skies Monday. Canadian wildfire smoke will keep skies hazy early morning, but smoke is expected to gradually disperse as a cold front continues its trek south through the region. By the afternoon, the Chicago area should see more blue skies and the air quality is likely to greatly improve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pfk74_0nSWrV1y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0hRw_0nSWrV1y00

A Nice Day For The Beach

Sunshine, comfortable temperatures and zero chance of rain make for a good time at the beach. Be sure to wear sunscreen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqsVw_0nSWrV1y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTAOX_0nSWrV1y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D3Yl2_0nSWrV1y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38oZ3u_0nSWrV1y00

Heat Exacerbates Risk of Forest Fires in Spain. Greece closes tourist attractions, while Red Alerts are issued across Italy. Current Heat Wave Follows Last Summer’s Deadly record Heat

Meteorologists in Spain warned of the risk of forest fires as the heat intensifies with temperatures reaching 111°F in southern regions of the country. Greece shut down popular tourist attractions advising people to stay out of the heat. Last summer Europe experienced the hottest summer on record with more than 60,000 heat-related deaths reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATcwd_0nSWrV1y00

From Space Weather Prediction Center:

A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth. These storms result from variations in the solar wind that produces major changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in Earth’s magnetosphere.

Continue Reading from SWPC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10n5zI_0nSWrV1y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NSmH_0nSWrV1y00

HAFS will run alongside existing forecast models in 2023

From NOAA:

The Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System (HAFS) was put into operations on June 27 and will run alongside existing models for the 2023 season before replacing them as NOAA’s premier hurricane forecasting model.
“The quick deployment of HAFS marks a milestone in NOAA’s commitment to advancing our hurricane forecasting capabilities, and ensuring continued improvement of services to the American public,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “Development, testing and evaluations were jointly carried out between scientists at NOAA Research and the National Weather Service, marking a seamless transition from development to operations.”

CONTINUE READING on NOAA’s Site

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Missing Little Village family found safe
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suburban grandparents charged with murder in death of 5-year-old granddaughter
Park Forest, IL1 day ago
“Shook up, but we’ll survive:” Bridgeview jeweler re-opens after armed robbery
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gardener loses hand after discarded firework explodes in California neighborhood
Torrance, CA1 day ago
My wife and I won the $656million Mega Millions jackpot – we only took home $157.8million after our controversial choice
Red Bud, IL5 days ago
VIDEO: Colorado bear stuck in dumpster
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Family speaks out after 10-year-old boy flung from Antioch carnival ride
Antioch, IL22 hours ago
Man stabbed to death in Uptown: CPD
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Nearly 2 weeks after flooding, Austin residents still left out to dry
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Fire spreads to two storefronts in Edgewater
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
UPDATE: Little Village family located after initially being reported missing
Chicago, IL1 day ago
See the Bulls 2023 preseason schedule
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Missing Ohio State student found dead
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Alabama woman who disappeared after reporting child along interstate found
Hoover, AL2 days ago
Prisoner on the way to jail breaks free from custody, carjacks 2 vehicles before being arrested in Wisconsin
Park Ridge, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy