Wildfire Smoke dissipates. Nice Beach Weather. Heat scorches Europe, Geomagnetic Storm Watch and NOAA Launches New Hurricane Forecast Model

Blue skies return to Chicago

We’ll start to see bluer skies Monday. Canadian wildfire smoke will keep skies hazy early morning, but smoke is expected to gradually disperse as a cold front continues its trek south through the region. By the afternoon, the Chicago area should see more blue skies and the air quality is likely to greatly improve.

A Nice Day For The Beach

Sunshine, comfortable temperatures and zero chance of rain make for a good time at the beach. Be sure to wear sunscreen.

Heat Exacerbates Risk of Forest Fires in Spain. Greece closes tourist attractions, while Red Alerts are issued across Italy. Current Heat Wave Follows Last Summer’s Deadly record Heat

Meteorologists in Spain warned of the risk of forest fires as the heat intensifies with temperatures reaching 111°F in southern regions of the country. Greece shut down popular tourist attractions advising people to stay out of the heat. Last summer Europe experienced the hottest summer on record with more than 60,000 heat-related deaths reported.

From Space Weather Prediction Center:

A geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth. These storms result from variations in the solar wind that produces major changes in the currents, plasmas, and fields in Earth’s magnetosphere.

HAFS will run alongside existing forecast models in 2023

From NOAA:

The Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System (HAFS) was put into operations on June 27 and will run alongside existing models for the 2023 season before replacing them as NOAA’s premier hurricane forecasting model.

“The quick deployment of HAFS marks a milestone in NOAA’s commitment to advancing our hurricane forecasting capabilities, and ensuring continued improvement of services to the American public,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, Ph.D. “Development, testing and evaluations were jointly carried out between scientists at NOAA Research and the National Weather Service, marking a seamless transition from development to operations.”

