Reuters

Rain raises Rhine river levels in Germany; north still too shallow

By Reuters,

1 day ago
HAMBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany have risen sharply after heavy rain in southern regions but are still too shallow in northern areas for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, commodity traders said on Monday.

Water levels in southern sections of the river are deep enough to allow normal vessel sailings with full loads, they added. Water at the chokepoint of Kaub has risen to levels allowing transit with full vessel loadings, they said.

Dry weather in June meant the river became too shallow for vessels to sail fully loaded and vessel operators imposed surcharges on freight rates to compensate for vessels sailing partly empty, increasing costs for cargo owners.

The Rhine is still too shallow for normal sailings in northern areas around Cologne and Duisburg. Some vessels, depending on the type, can only sail less than half full in northern regions, the traders said.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities such as grains, minerals, coal and oil products, including heating oil.

German companies faced supply bottlenecks and production problems in the summer of 2022 after a drought and heat wave led to unusually low water levels on the Rhine.

Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

