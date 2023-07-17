Open in App
Reuters

Fashion retailer H&M to launch in Brazil

By Reuters,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpFCH_0nSWrInl00

COPENHAGEN, July 17 (Reuters) - Fashion retailer H&M (HMb.ST) will launch stores and online trade in Brazil in 2025, the company said on Monday.

H&M opened its first store in Latin America in Mexico in 2012, and is currently present in Peru, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, and Costa Rica.

"With a population of over 210 million in Brazil and a strong appreciation for fashion, there is considerable potential for expansion in the market," H&M said in a statement.

To support its expansion in Brazil, H&M is partnering with Dorben Group, which runs retail operations across 10 countries across Central and South America, the Swedish fashion giant said.

The launch in Brazil comes as the company is pushing to accelerate its expansion in the North and South America region, focusing in particular on Latin America, it said.

Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL7 hours ago
This Hole-in-the-Wall Cuban Restaurant in a Small-Town Florida Gas Station is the "Best Road Trip" Spot in Florida.
Ocala, FL9 hours ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy