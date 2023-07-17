Open in App
WHIO Dayton

Second man arrested in connection to Cleveland shooting that injured 9

By WHIO Staff,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Vfim_0nSWqFGD00

A second person was arrested in connection to the July 9 mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District that injured nine people.

>> TRENDING: Missing Ohio State student found dead in South Columbus

Kevin Raul Del Valle-Salaman, 24, was arrested the same day the warrant was issued on July 15 for his connection to the mass shooting, Cleveland Police Sergeant Jennifer Ciaccia told WOIO .

Del Valle-Salaman faced nine counts of complicity to commit murder, all first-degree felonies, according to documents from the Cleveland Municipal Court.

During the shooting, the newly arrested man reportedly drove the Kia Sportage used to transport Jennings and a third man, who remains unknown, to a parking lot near the eventual crime scene. Del Valle-Salaman waited in the parking lot while the suspected shooter took a 9 mm gun from the trunk and left to fire at a group of people leaving Rumor Bar & Lounge.

Del Valle-Salaman then drove the suspected shooter away from the crime scene.

He remained in Cuyahoga County Jail until his arraignment in the Cleveland Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. on July 17.

>> TRENDING: Cleveland man, accused of shooting, injuring 9, receives $9M bond

News Center 7 previously reported that Jennings, the suspected shooter, got a gun with an extended magazine and allegedly shot at a group of people standing outside of a bar in the downtown area, according to witnesses. The shot victims ranged from 23 to 38 years old.

The victims reported gunshot wounds to the forearm, leg, wrist, lower body, feet, and knee. Seven people remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries at the time of reporting.

Officers arrested Jennings Tuesday afternoon at his home in Lorain near Cleveland with help from the United States Marshals. The arrest came 61 hours after the shooting as a result of video evidence and other information obtained by police. There was also a $50,000 reward posted by a Cleveland business owner.

Jennings pleaded not guilty to nine counts of attempted murder, having weapons while under disability, discharge of a firearm upon or over a public road or highway, and CCW permit.

Following his plea, his bond was set to $9 million.

