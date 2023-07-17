Kim Kardashian Shares Pic of North West Meeting TLC's Chilli After Throwback Halloween Costume

From fan to friend. North West got a chance to meet Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of the iconic group TLC, and couldn't contain her excitement.

The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was absolutely beaming in a series of snapshots her famous mom posted to Instagram on Sunday, in which she and Chilli appeared to be hanging out in their kitchen.

In the pics, North is smiling broadly as she shares a hug with the singer, and in one photo the pair pose together with North's puppies.

Kim, meanwhile captioned the post, "Dreams do come true @therealchilli."

Specifically, North's dream of getting to meet Chilli after the young fan and her friends dressed up as the R&B trio last Halloween.

In her slideshow post, Kim also shared an iconic promo photo of TLC, followed by a photo of North and two friends dressed like the bandmates -- with North clearly portraying Chilli.

While the post was super cute, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian took to the comments to express her disappointment that she wasn't invited over to say hi.

"What!!!!! And you didn’t call me to come over!!!!!" Khloe wrote, later commenting, "Oh you’re in trouble."

Meanwhile, North's grandma, Kris Jenner, simply wrote, "This is so cute!!! ❤️😍"

RELATED CONTENT:

North West Makes Kim Kardashian to Do Something She Hates

Kim Kardashian Talks Deleting TikTok Video With North West & Ice Spice

North West Goes on Dior Shopping Spree Worth Thousands for Birthday

Kim Kardashian Throws Daughter North a Lavish 10th Birthday PJ Party