Screenwriters, actors to rally at Hawaii State Capitol amid historic Hollywood strike

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Local screenwriters and actors plan to rally at the Hawaii State Capitol in solidarity with fellow members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

For the first time in 63 years, more than 180,000 WGA and SAG-AFTRA members are striking.

The two unions could not agree with film studios and streaming services on fair pay and concerns around Artificial Intelligence rights.

Aaron Kandell, a screenwriter for the 2016 film Moana, said a common misconception regarding Hollywood writers and actors is that they make a ton of money, but that’s only the case if you’re considered “A-List.”

“Most of the majority of those 180,000 members that are on strike are day workers. People who get paid daily or weekly rates and who have to chase gigs,” said Kandell.

“The average writer in Hollywood, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, makes $69,000 a year,” Kandell added. “If you put that in perspective, Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, gets paid $74,000 a day. So he’s making more in a day than most writers make in a year. That’s why we’re striking.”

The rally will be held on Tuesday, July 18, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hawaii State Capitol on South Beretania Street.

Local members from both unions will give speeches and wave signs.

Separately, a group of Hawaii-based writers will hold an “Ohana Day Protest” outside of the Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Friday, July 21. Hawaiian music will be played and a shave ice truck will be available for all strikers in attendance.