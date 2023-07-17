Open in App
KHON2

Screenwriters, actors to rally at Hawaii State Capitol amid historic Hollywood strike

By Brigette Namata,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GG5FN_0nSWpovJ00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Local screenwriters and actors plan to rally at the Hawaii State Capitol in solidarity with fellow members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

For the first time in 63 years, more than 180,000 WGA and SAG-AFTRA members are striking.

The two unions could not agree with film studios and streaming services on fair pay and concerns around Artificial Intelligence rights.

Aaron Kandell, a screenwriter for the 2016 film Moana, said a common misconception regarding Hollywood writers and actors is that they make a ton of money, but that’s only the case if you’re considered “A-List.”

“Most of the majority of those 180,000 members that are on strike are day workers. People who get paid daily or weekly rates and who have to chase gigs,” said Kandell.

“The average writer in Hollywood, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, makes $69,000 a year,” Kandell added. “If you put that in perspective, Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, gets paid $74,000 a day. So he’s making more in a day than most writers make in a year. That’s why we’re striking.”

The rally will be held on Tuesday, July 18, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hawaii State Capitol on South Beretania Street.

Local members from both unions will give speeches and wave signs.

Separately, a group of Hawaii-based writers will hold an “Ohana Day Protest” outside of the Disney Studios in Burbank, California on Friday, July 21. Hawaiian music will be played and a shave ice truck will be available for all strikers in attendance.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Man records extremely close encounter with cougar in California
Trabuco Canyon, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One of Hawaii's largest eggs farms, Waialua Fresh, faces controversy
Waialua, HI18 hours ago
Jade Lun - 2023 Miss Hawaii International will represent Hawaii at Miss. International Competition
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Catholic Charities Hawai‘i to host Ho‘oponopono Workshop for veterans
Kahului, HI3 days ago
Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Off Alaska Triggers Tsunami Warning
Honolulu, HI2 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
10 free and fun things to do on Oahu!
Honolulu, HI4 days ago
Critics Call For More Oversight Of Hawaii’s Largest Egg Producer
Waialua, HI4 days ago
VIDEO: Colorado bear stuck in dumpster
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Out of System volleyball hosts second annual Hawaii Luau
Kailua, HI1 day ago
A summertime music favorite makes its return
Honolulu, HI3 days ago
This Hole-in-the-Wall Cuban Restaurant in a Small-Town Florida Gas Station is the "Best Road Trip" Spot in Florida.
Ocala, FL9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy