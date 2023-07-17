Man’s Breakfast Interrupted by Massive Lion Leering Through a Window

This uninvited dinner guest may need to come back at another time. Take a look at the video below which shows a lion standing right outside of someone’s window!

The clip starts by showing the interior of a home. In the background, something looms in the window, staring deeply at the camera. The camera then zooms in on the window to get a better view. After this, it is clear that a huge lion is just a few feet from the house!

The man filming the video mentions that he has to go outside to make his morning coffee. While talking, he slowly walks to the window to get a better look. In retaliation, the lion runs over and lets out a huge growl. The man continues to talk and film, and all the while the lion continues to roar at him!

9,323 People Couldn't Ace This Quiz

Think You Can?

The video ends with the man making his pot of coffee inside instead of outside. With a quick pan, the video shows that the lion is still outside the window, waiting for the man to make the next move!

Do Lions Attack People?

Sources actually disagree on whether lions meaningfully attack people. Some claim that attacks are incidental and random, whereas others claim that they have been known to actively hunt people in the wild! ©SteffenTravel/Shutterstock.com

There are two main trains of thought when it comes to lions attacking people. The first is that they do not actively seek to attack humans and that attacks arise from confusion or a general lack of prey. The second is that lions do actively seek to attack people.

Most sources agree that there are at least some populations that are accustomed to attacking and hunting people. For instance, a few generations of lions in Tanzania were reported to have killed 1500 people in a span of 15 years !

With evidence such as this, it is clear that lthey do have the capability to hunt people down.

In contrast, most sources also note that locations with repeated lion attacks occur where people live near lions . Additionally, they also occur in locations where people walk alone or in small groups.

Thus, it is likely that they will mainly attack people if they are alone and out in the wilderness. Likewise, people who are in large groups or are in vehicles/buildings are in less danger of an attack.

What is a Lion’s Lifespan?

Their depends on a few main factors, most notably gender and location. First of all, male lions tend to have shorter lives as compared to females. This type of lifespan difference is common among animals, stemming from their differences in reproduction!

Additionally, lions who are in captivity also tend to live longer lives than those who are in the wild. The care and lack of danger they experience in captivity allow them to live longer! Depending on age, lions in the wild can live around 8-16 years on average, while those in captivity can live upwards of 20 years!

The oldest lion was reported to be from the Animal Rescue Center in India, having lived at least 26-29 years .

Watch the Tense Interaction!

The post Man’s Breakfast Interrupted by Massive Lion Leering Through a Window appeared first on AZ Animals .