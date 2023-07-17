Open in App
CBS Sacramento

Community remembers Misty Holt-Singh 9 years after death in Stockton crime

By Richard Ramos,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13r7gY_0nSWmrMb00

Stockton memorial to remember Misty Holt-Singh, killed bank hostage shooting 00:34

STOCKTON — The Stockton community is remembering Misty Holt-Singh, who was killed nine years ago Sunday in a crime that left the city heartbroken.

The Holt-Singh family held its annual candle-lighting ceremony at her memorial.

Misty died during a rolling gunfight between police and Bank of the West armed robbers who took her hostage. Ten police bullets hit Misty, who was being used as a shield by the suspects in their getaway car.

The 41-year-old was a mother of two.

An annual golf tournament in her honor is set for August 4 with all proceeds going to "victims of violent crimes."

Community Policy