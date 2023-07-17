Open in App
New York Post

Friends, colleagues mourn sudden death of beloved CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch

By David Propper,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcuWL_0nSWlUDn00

Heartbroken colleagues and friends are mourning the loss of “gifted and consummate professional” CBS-New York meteorologist Elise Finch, who died suddenly over the weekend, just a day or two after appearing on air.

Finch, who delivered the weather forecast on Channel 2 across the Big Apple starting in 2007, died at a local hospital, her employer, New York affiliate CBS station WCBS, announced Sunday evening.

She was 51. Her cause of death has not been determined.

“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work,” the television station wrote in a statement announcing her death. “She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon.”

Finch, whose full name was Elise Dione Finch Henriques, started out as a weekend meteorologist and most recently delivered the weather forecast on the morning news.

She was also a “fiercely loving and devoted” mother to her daughter, Grace, and to husband Graig Henriques, who is a WCBS photojournalist, the station said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2CKW_0nSWlUDn00
CBS-New York meteorologist Elise Finch.
Twitter / Elise Finch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122ZM1_0nSWlUDn00
WCBS 2 meteorologist Elise Finch attends the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon 100th Anniversary Gala at the Rye Town Hilton on March 24, 2012, in Rye Brook, New York.
Getty Images

WCBS anchor Jessica Moore choked up as she announced Finch’s death on-air Sunday. She also tweeted a heartwarming message.

“Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried,” Moore wrote . “But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other.”

Others also remembered Finch for her kindness, top-notch talent and warm personality that shined while she told New Yorkers what the weather would be for the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGD48_0nSWlUDn00
Finch was 51 years old when she died this past weekend.
Twitter / Elise Finch

“My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same,” tweeted WCBS anchor Chris Wragge. “No one matched musical wits better. I’ll miss you much.”

WCBS reporter Tony Aiello also remembered Finch for her love of music.

“The song of her life deserved many more verses. Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched,” he tweeted. “My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family.”

Elise Finch loved music. The song of her life deserved many more verses.
Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched.
My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family. pic.twitter.com/VASGsIrnEO

— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) July 17, 2023

WCBS reporter Ali Bauman summed it up succinctly: “Heartbroken by the loss of our friend, colleague, and role model.”

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams also expressed condolences over the city’s loss.

“Elise served as CBS’ meteorologist for over a decade and graced thousands of households with her genius,” she tweeted. “She will truly be missed. My prayers go to her family and friends.”

Finch was on the air as recently as Friday afternoon, delivering the forecast to thousands of New Yorkers.

“Heartbroken today with the devastating news we lost our amazing friend and colleague Elise Finch,” WCBS sportscaster Steve Overmyer tweeted.

“Her smile and positive energy always left a smile on everyone’s face.”

