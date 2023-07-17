Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
Friends, colleagues mourn sudden death of beloved CBS New York meteorologist Elise Finch
By David Propper,
1 day ago
Heartbroken colleagues and friends are mourning the loss of “gifted and consummate professional” CBS-New York meteorologist Elise Finch, who died suddenly over the weekend, just a day or two after appearing on air.
Finch, who delivered the weather forecast on Channel 2 across the Big Apple starting in 2007, died at a local hospital, her employer, New York affiliate CBS station WCBS, announced Sunday evening.
She was 51. Her cause of death has not been determined.
“Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work,” the television station wrote in a statement announcing her death. “She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon.”
Finch, whose full name was Elise Dione Finch Henriques, started out as a weekend meteorologist and most recently delivered the weather forecast on the morning news.
She was also a “fiercely loving and devoted” mother to her daughter, Grace, and to husband Graig Henriques, who is a WCBS photojournalist, the station said.
WCBS anchor Jessica Moore choked up as she announced Finch’s death on-air Sunday. She also tweeted a heartwarming message.
“Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried,” Moore wrote . “But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other.”
Others also remembered Finch for her kindness, top-notch talent and warm personality that shined while she told New Yorkers what the weather would be for the week.
“The song of her life deserved many more verses. Her gifts were many, and so too the lives she touched,” he tweeted. “My deepest condolences to Graig and little Grace, her parents and sister, and all our CBS2 family.”
