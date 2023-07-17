Jordan ascends to BHS Athletic Director's post

WINDSOR – If one didn’t find newly-named Bertie High School Athletic Director Chris Jordan in the gym earlier this month, it was hardly because he was hiding.

“The kids asked where I was because they hadn’t seen me and I had to tell them I was across the street cutting the grass on the baseball and softball fields,” he says with a smile.

Hand picked by his predecessor, the now-retired Robert Brown, the New York-born, Merry Hill native assumed the post on July 1.

Jordan, whose primary job at the school is In-School Suspension Coordinator, will have both an office near the front of the school and another in the gym. As he segues into this new expanded role he admits his relationship with the students and student-athletes will remain as it’s been since he began at Bertie High over 20 years ago.

“I don’t feel like too much has changed,” he reasoned. “I’m going to be the same person I’ve always been. It’s still all about the kids.”

Since taking over, his first month on the job has been a busy one. In addition to those campus landscaping duties, he will attend the N.C. Coaches Association Meetings in Greensboro this week, followed by introducing himself to his counterparts within the Four-Rivers Conference at the first league meetings. And it all comes in late July, just before the official start of football practice.

A Bertie High graduate (1986), where he played basketball for coaches Don Coley and Darwin Harper, Jordan was looking for employment when he was tapped by former Falcons football coach Antonio Hoggard to be an assistant, first as a volunteer then with a paid coaching position.

“I came back here in 2002 due to family circumstances and came out to watch a basketball game,” Jordan recalled. “Tony (Hoggard) asked me if I would be interested in helping coach basketball, so I took the job and ended up coaching the boys and the girls teams.”

Ten years since that start, Jordan became the full-time jayvee boys coach and ended up winning the conference championship his first year at the helm. He added the boys varsity assistant title the following season, and even took over as interim head coach in 2017 when an accident sidelined then-coach Derrick Bond.

For the 2021-22 season, Jordan took over the varsity girls team, leading the Lady Falcons to a 23-5 record, a conference championship, and all the way to the state final before they fell to Bishop McGuinness in the 1A title game. He opted not to coach in 2022-23 following the death of his father, instead becoming a jack-of-all-trades for most all athletics during that school year.

“I still love working with the kids,” Jordan said. “I feel I’m ready for this job as the Bertie Athletic Director. I know it’s a job with some long hours, but I feel I’m up to the challenge.”

In addition to checking on player eligibility and physicals, Jordan is also sweating out the football season opener under first-year coach and former player Darrius Wesson.

“We just had the ground-breaking last month, and I hope it’ll be ready (by Aug. 18 when the Falcon gridders open at hope against Elizabeth City Northeastern), but it’s looking like it’s going to be close,” Jordan surmised. “They haven’t been doing a lot of work over there; and, if not, we’ll try to find a neutral site. Sept. 1 is our home game with Hertford County so it’s going to be close.”

Jordan’s baptism will come before Bertie’s students even begin the new year.

“Volleyball begins Aug. 15 before school even starts,” he said. “Then comes football and tennis, so we’ll be hitting the ground rolling.”

Jordan says he’s more familiar with the expectations after watching and working closely with Brown last school year.

“He just handed me the keys on his way out,” Jordan joked.

“Chris will do well in this job as athletic director,” Brown said in an interview prior to his retirement. “He has good people skills and people here think very highly of him. He decided he didn’t want to coach anymore, but wanted to stay around it.”

The biggest thing Jordan hopes for from the Falcon student-athletes in his first year will be accountability.

“Grade-wise, girl’s basketball had the highest average as a team last year.” he related. “And, I know if they can do it, then it can be done across the board.

“First, we have to hold them accountable. I know we can do a better job than what’s been done previously if everybody does what they’re supposed to do,” he added. “The kids have to be disciplined in the classroom and put the time in not just here but also at home.”

Jordan hesitates when asked, but admits former Old Dominion and NBA star, Kelford native, Kent Bazemore was the best player he’s seen as a coach.

“He was disciplined in the classroom and outside the classroom,” Jordan declared. “He always worked out because Kent knew where he wanted to go. D.D. Williams (Bertie QB: Old Dominion and ECSU) was one of the fastest athletes we ever had come through here.”

Finally, Jordan says he hopes for unity among his young charges.

“I’m just looking to being on one accord with the kids and the teachers,” he asserted. “I want them to get in-line with their grades and just doing the right thing so we can have a successful year.”