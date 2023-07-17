Find more online...

Neither the Bertie Ledger-Advance nor The Enterprise have ever been daily newspapers. Both have been published multiple times per week, though for the Bertie newspaper it has probably been nearly 100 years.

While we strive to provide the best for you, our readers, it is sometimes difficult to be timely when you publish once per week. That’s true whether it is Thursday like The Enterprise or Saturday like the Bertie Ledger-Advance.

So how is the best way to keep our readers informed regularly? I think the answer is obvious, the internet.

A few years ago we at Adams Publishing Group in eastern North Carolina launched websites for all of our weekly publications. We have spent the better part of those few years learning how to best use those sites for our readers.

As time has gone on the websites have become twofold in their usefulness. One, we put breaking news online as it happens. Whenever there is a major event, we go ahead and write the story and get it online.

That decision – plus our decision to upload new copy to the website every day – means people in Martin and Bertie counties basically have a daily newspaper online.

Secondly, we use the website to add some things we would like to have in the print publication if there were more room.

I’ll give you an example. We try to avoid overt politics in our newspapers, even on the opinion page. We’ve found as we talked to our readers they prefer to read entertaining columns rather than political ones.

We do have some people, however, who enjoy political commentary. For that reason, we provide more of it online each week so those people have access to what they would like to read.

Also, if you’re a church-going person, but sometimes can’t make it, we try to upload at least one of the columns from our preachers each week on Sunday morning. We feel it is a good way for someone to have a devotional time if they can’t make it to Sunday School or a worship service.

We also sometimes upload galleries of photos from events to let people see more than we have room to publish in print edition. Also, speaking of photos, we publish more online when we have them. Sometimes the newspaper only allows two or three photos, but we have four or five so we publish them online.

The good news for those who subscribe to either newspaper is this – you already have the ability to access our websites. If you pay for the print edition, you automatically have access to the website. All you have to do is contact our Customer Service department at 252-329-9505 and they’ll set you up.

If you’re reading this because you purchased the single copy or because you happened on the website, you can get access to our websites by purchasing a subscription that won’t cost you much each year.

If you’d like to give it a look, log on to www.bertieledgeradvance.com or www.williamstonenterprisenc.com and you’ll see what’s available to each.