Open in App
Murray Ledger & Times

Datebook July 17, 2023

By MARTHA ANDRUS • communitynews@murrayledger.com,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Calloway County, KY newsLocal Calloway County, KY
Faihst named Citizen of the Year
Murray, KY1 day ago
Kirksey man charged for farm fires
Kirksey, KY1 day ago
Suspect Charged In Calloway County Fires
Kirksey, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Town Crier
Murray, KY17 hours ago
CCPL board discusses grand reopening, project wrap-up
Murray, KY17 hours ago
Obituaries July 18th, 2023
Lexington, KY17 hours ago
First Annual ‘Go Green Boat Races’ Set At Paris Landing
Buchanan, TN1 day ago
Local movie theaters hoping 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' will draw crowds
Mayfield, KY22 hours ago
Racer players make big splash at Cobb Championships
Paducah, KY17 hours ago
New technology at Baptist Health Paducah detects lung cancer early
Paducah, KY1 day ago
Local emergency service awarded after assisting in March 29 helicopter crash that killed 9 people
Fort Campbell, KY23 hours ago
One flown to Skyline following wreck on Dawson Springs Road
Hopkinsville, KY1 day ago
In Crowded Courtroom, Bond Reduced In Henry Co. Vehicular Homicide Case
Paris, TN1 day ago
Smoke from Canada wildfires reaches Clarksville, Air Quality Alert issued
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Police Chief Alerts Community Of Possible Lethal Doses Of Drugs Circulating
Hopkinsville, KY3 days ago
Paris Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison
Paris, TN8 hours ago
Area Under ‘Enhanced Risk’ For Severe Storms Tuesday
Cadiz, KY9 hours ago
Drugs, Weapons Seized At Trenton Business
Trenton, TN2 days ago
Te Kyia Ewing “fully mounted” cheating husband before punching him in face
Clarksville, TN5 days ago
Murray man charged for meth after traffic stop
Murray, KY17 hours ago
Two Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy