Tampa art compound Crab Devil offers ‘last look’ at Cabinet of Curiosities this week

By Ray Roa,

1 day ago

The Cabinet of Curiosities—part of Crab Devil’s planned Peninsularium exhibition—is a collection of art inspired by Floridian kitsch, bizarre history and off-the-way folklore.
What was supposed to be one of the coolest art installations in Tampa won’t open doors, but locals can take a look at one of its never-opened exhibits this week.

The Cabinet of Curiosities—part of Crab Devil ’s planned Peninsularium exhibition—is a collection of art inspired by Floridian kitsch, bizarre history and off-the-way folklore.


The show was already pseudo open to visitors at Tim Ogden’s brewery Deviant Libation , and will be open to the public for four days, Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23.
[content-1] Last week, Crab Devil CEO Devon Brady cited construction delays, supply chain and a lack of continued funding when he told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the immersive art experience he and his co-founders have been working on for the last three-and-a-half years was not going to open and would be selling its property .

Deviant Libation, however, is very much staying open and has been running since early this year.

“The biggest letdown for me was that I think there's a sense among the art community that this is what needs to happen in Tampa, but I don't think that that has necessarily made it through to the business community,” Brady told CL.


More information about the Cabinet of Curiosities last look is available via @deviantlibation on Instagram .

