Tampa art compound Crab Devil offers ‘last look’ at Cabinet of Curiosities this week

The Cabinet of Curiosities—part of Crab Devil’s planned Peninsularium exhibition—is a collection of art inspired by Floridian kitsch, bizarre history and off-the-way folklore.

What was supposed to be one of the coolest art installations in Tampa won’t open doors, but locals can take a look at one of its never-opened exhibits this week.The Cabinet of Curiosities—part of Crab Devil ’s planned Peninsularium exhibition—is a collection of art inspired by Floridian kitsch, bizarre history and off-the-way folklore.The show was already pseudo open to visitors at Tim Ogden’s brewery Deviant Libation , and will be open to the public for four days, Thursday-Sunday, July 20-23.[content-1] Last week, Crab Devil CEO Devon Brady cited construction delays, supply chain and a lack of continued funding when he told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the immersive art experience he and his co-founders have been working on for the last three-and-a-half years was not going to open and would be selling its property Deviant Libation, however, is very much staying open and has been running since early this year.“The biggest letdown for me was that I think there's a sense among the art community that this is what needs to happen in Tampa, but I don't think that that has necessarily made it through to the business community,” Brady told CL.More information about the Cabinet of Curiosities last look is available via @deviantlibation on Instagram