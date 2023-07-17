Open in App
Clovis man with psilocybin mushrooms arrested, police say

By Isaiah Varela,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrcOJ_0nSWZjII00

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A driver with a felony warrant was arrested Saturday after being found in possession of illegal psilocybin mushrooms, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say around 10 a.m. while on patrol they noticed a wanted suspect with a felony warrant in a parking lot near Shaw and Armstrong Avenues.

Officers say they found 36-year-old Landon Flemings of Clovis in possession of a loaded and concealed handgun and illegal psilocybin mushrooms.

Clovis Police arrested Flemings without incident for felony charges they say are related to the loaded and concealed handgun, illegal psilocybin mushrooms, and a felony warrant.

Police say Flemings was booked into the Fresno County Jail and towed his car.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

