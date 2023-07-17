Open in App
RealGM

Bradley Beal Projected To Be Starting Point Guard For Suns

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ newsLocal Phoenix, AZ
NBA Insider Details Why The Suns Traded Cam Payne
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Report: Suns trading Cam Payne to Spurs, signing Bol Bol
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix Suns officially agree to deal with Bol Bol, trade away Cam Payne
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Heat Trade For Blazers’ Damian Lillard In 3-Team Proposal
Portland, OR2 days ago
This Hole-in-the-Wall Cuban Restaurant in a Small-Town Florida Gas Station is the "Best Road Trip" Spot in Florida.
Ocala, FL9 hours ago
Suns have interesting positional plan for Bradley Beal
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Trae Young Offers Strong Comments on Future With Hawks, Quin Snyder
Atlanta, GA8 hours ago
TRADE: Suns And Magic Reportedly Agree To A Deal
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Report: Miami Heat have only seriously offered Tyler Herro for Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard
Miami, FL2 days ago
Pascal Siakam Trade Could Help Mavs Land Hawks' Clint Capela?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Bradley Beal Is Reportedly Changing Positions With The Suns
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Sources: Suns add Bol Bol, trade Cameron Payne, get picks
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Suns' Plans at Point Guard Revealed
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Chicago Crime Surges An Alarming 38% During Mayor Brandon Johnson's First Thirty Days in Office
Chicago, IL28 days ago
Suns' latest move leaves them with unlikely point guard
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Predicting the Suns starting 5 after Bol Bol, Cam Payne moves
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Knicks Trade For Raptors’ OG Anunoby In Proposal
New York City, NY1 day ago
Report: Harry Giles worked out for Cavs, Bucks, Knicks, among others in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
A couple on a 2-year sailing trip ends up in Richmond, Virginia where they now call home
Richmond, VA24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy