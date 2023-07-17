Open in App
8newsnow.com

Air conditioning repair in high demand as Las Vegas valley nears record temperatures

By Madison Kimbro,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas extreme heat increasing car problems across the valley
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Heat illnesses on the rise as summer strikes the Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV20 hours ago
Hail batters parts of the Las Vegas valley, as triple-digit temps bake others
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Centennial Bowl ramp closing for emergency repair work
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Is leaving a pet outside in the Las Vegas summer heat illegal?
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Sewer work set to restrict Valley View Boulevard, Flamingo Road
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
Las Vegas local wins nearly $125k at South Point
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Metro Las Vegas For July 17, 2023
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Local business using trees, white paint to help reduce heat buildup
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas-to-L.A. High-Speed Rail Project Passes Another Hurdle
Rancho Cucamonga, CA1 day ago
Severe thunderstorm warning extended for southeastern Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
NV Energy prepares for extreme heat to hit Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
How extreme heat helped make Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Photos show what it's really like to live in Las Vegas, from grocery-store slot machines to tarantula sightings
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Newly Crowned Mrs. Universe Is A Las Vegas Local
Las Vegas, NV22 hours ago
Las Vegas could break heat record as tens of millions across US endure scorching temperatures
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Driver in custody after deadly June crash in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
EmployNV to host multiple hiring events across Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Bureau of Land Management proposes sales of 900 acres of land throughout valley
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Thousands of bottled water donated to homeless during dangerous weather temperatures
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
3 six-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino over weekend
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
H-Mart Las Vegas Will Open With a Food Hall of Popular Korean Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Henderson Interchange project getting $400 million upgrade next summer
Henderson, NV21 hours ago
Concerns over receding ponds at Floyd Lamb Park
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Nearly 900 acres in Las Vegas valley set for BLM sale in fast-growing northwest, southwest
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Las Vegas police said officer set a world record lifting 447 pound stone
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Clark County opens "cooling stations" as extreme heat settles in
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Police respond to barricade at North Las Vegas home
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
‘I’m going to the streets,’ Evictions continue across Las Vegas as dangerous temperatures move in
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy