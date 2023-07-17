Waipahu’s Preston Taumua commits to Nebraska

Waipahu senior Preston Taumua, Hawaii’s top ranked high school football prospect for the Class of 2024, has announced his commitment to play college football at the University of Nebraska.

The announcement came during a commitment celebration held at The Republik Nightclub in Honolulu on Sunday night. Taumua had also been considering Alabama, Arizona, Auburn and Oregon.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Taumua previously attended Aiea High School before transferring to Waipahu for his senior year. He currently ranks 207th overall in the 247Sports rankings and is the ranked as the No. 11 interior offensive lineman in the country.

The 6-foot-4, 315 pound Taumua has already been invited to the Polynesian Bowl High School Football All-Star game.