Open in App
Fox5 KVVU

Tourists weather the Las Vegas heat for sight-seeing

By Shawna Khalafi,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hotter than the Sun: Las Vegas’ 10-Day Forecast
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
21 Iconic Things You Must Do In Las Vegas (For First Timers & Vets!)
Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
They Brought DISNEYLAND to LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Las Vegas Airport Food (Where to Eat at LAS)
Las Vegas, NV14 days ago
Caught-on-video catfight forces flight to Las Vegas to make emergency landing: ‘Get some class’
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
$60 All You Can Eat Seafood Boil in Las Vegas!
Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
5 Reasons to Avoid Fremont Street in Vegas
Las Vegas, NV16 days ago
3 ‘cowards’ charged after 9-year-old girl died in ‘unspeakable’ drive-by shooting
Silverton, OH4 days ago
1 police officer dead, 2 other cops in critical condition in North Dakota shooting
Fargo, ND3 days ago
Adele Says She's Developed 'Jock Itch' from Las Vegas Residency Shows
Las Vegas, NV29 days ago
Man killed girlfriend after she removed AirTag he'd secretly placed in her car, prosecutors say
Evergreen Park, IL3 days ago
Everyone Loves A Story About Winning. Especially In Las Vegas!
Las Vegas, NV8 days ago
Traveler wins $1.3 million jackpot on slot machine in Las Vegas airport: ‘That’s one way to end a vacation’
Las Vegas, NV19 days ago
Kelly Rowland regrets spoiling Beyoncé’s gender reveal
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Britney Spears was not 'back handed' by Spurs security, Las Vegas police report
Las Vegas, NV10 days ago
How Deep is the Water at the Base of the Hoover Dam?
Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
Pic: Dana White shares horrific x-ray after fighter breaks elbow at UFC Vegas 77
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Teen Mom 2 Star Arrested for Strangulation in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Husband’s Celebrity Mix-Up With Las Vegas Hotel Room Key Is Laugh Out Loud Funny
Las Vegas, NV6 days ago
WATCH: 'Crazy' Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Women At Las Vegas Luxury Hotel — And Internet Is...Amused
Las Vegas, NV7 days ago
Can I Walk Across the Hoover Dam For Free?
Las Vegas, NV13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy