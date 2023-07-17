Angelenos hit the parks to beat the heat

Amid sizzling temperatures blanketing Southern California during an ongoing heatwave, residents across the region are doing their best to stay cool and beat the heat.

The National Weather Service reported two record high temps for Sunday , with Lancaster hitting 110 degrees, which broke the record of 109 degrees set in 1960. In Sandberg, a high of 99 degrees beat the record of 98 set in 1998. Several daily high temperature records were also set on Saturday.

Northridge residents Dorothy and Steve Rumph made their way out to Balboa Park on Sunday to take a stroll and enjoy the scenery.

“We were lucky enough to be under a cabana, so that was good, and we just met a group of friends, a big bike riding group,” Dorothy told KTLA.

Experts warn that heat-related illnesses can creep up on people if they’re not prepared for the triple-digit temperatures. When it gets this hot, officials say it’s important to play it safe, stay hydrated and seek out shade if at all possible.

“A hat, sunblock and everything and I have a water bottle also, so I’m staying hydrated,” Valley resident Raquel Dominguez said.

For some residents, though, it’s just another hot day in the valley.

“Oh, this is nothing,” Bertha Rose told KTLA. “I’ve lived here all my life. I’m so used to this. The valley weather is something that can’t be beat for sure.”

The extreme heat is especially risky for the elderly and those who work outside in the warm conditions. People are encouraged to avoid the sun and seek out air conditioning. The city of Los Angeles has opened a number of different cooling centers across the area .

“It’s good the city is doing that because people need to know about it,” Benjamin Newman, who was at the park with his son said. “Maybe distribute it in Spanish to households that have older folks living in it. People tend to know where their voting place is. It’d be good to know where the cooling center is.”

The weather service is also urging people to look before you lock your vehicle.

“On average, 38 kids die each year by being left in a vehicle. 88% are under 3 years old. 54% are forgotten by a caretaker,” NWS tweeted .

