Open in App
sciencealert.com

World Swelters as Fierce Fires And Heat Scorch Multiple Continents

By Gael Branchereau, AFP,

1 day ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Relentless heat wave shatters records across US with no end in sight
Phoenix, AZ12 hours ago
Arizona driver claims extreme heat melted her car light
Phoenix, AZ3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN5 days ago
This Hole-in-the-Wall Cuban Restaurant in a Small-Town Florida Gas Station is the "Best Road Trip" Spot in Florida.
Ocala, FL10 hours ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy