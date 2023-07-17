Open in App
WSAV News 3

Changes to CAT bus routes start Monday

By Joseph Leonard,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLorH_0nSWJ7Sh00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re catching a bus to go to work Monday morning, you’ll want to know about some changes.

Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is carrying out some new route changes. Some of those changes include bringing back route 11. CAT stopped that route in the past because of the lack of riders.

But now the new route includes Savannah State.

“We’re doing a service extension to Savannah State University. Go Tigers,” said Faye DiMassimo, Executive director and CEO of CAT. “We are so proud of our HBCU here in the community. Our partnership with Savannah State on other work that we’re doing and we’re excited about getting that service back to Savannah State, especially before the students come back for the, you know, the fall semester.”

Route 14 will also now serves the VA Clinic at the Savannah Mall.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure that with all the changes that we have, whether they’re time adjustments or drought adjustments, we’re making sure that we’re getting people to the places that they maybe want to go and that we’re serving those critical needs in the community,” DiMassimo said.

CAT detailed all of the changes below:

  • CAT DOT shuttle will fully service route 29 (eliminating duplication and making entire route zero-fare for riders)
  • Route 11 is being restored since temporary suspension in October 2022 and will include a service extension to Savannah State University.
  • Route 14 will now service the VA Clinic
  • 3 West Chatham continues to provide service between the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center in Downtown Savannah. This is NOT a direct Airport Shuttle service but a part of CAT’s regular fixed route service.
  • 4 Barnard service now starts at 8 a.m. (Mon-Sat), running every two hours from ITC to Walmart at Montgomery Cross. This change improves reliability and maintains the published schedule.
  • 6 Crosstown is now operating on a 1-hour frequency during morning and afternoon peak periods, Route 6 offers increased convenience. Trips have been retimed to allow for efficient connections to other routes.
  • 7D-C Cloverdale and Carver Village now serves Route 29, extending down W. Gwinnett Street to Lynes Avenue. Service starts earlier on Saturdays and Sundays to provide similar service on Route 29.
  • 11 Candler Service has been restored. It will run from 5:45-10:20 a.m. and 1:05-7:30 p.m. (Mon-Fri). The updated pattern now serves Savannah State via Derenne Ave., Laroche Ave., and Skidaway Road.
  • 14 Abercorn now provides service to the VA Clinic at the Savannah Mall. The route operates on a 30-minute frequency (Mon-Sat) and a 40-minute frequency on Sundays. Two buses will also begin service from Walmart on Fulton Road to the ITC in the mornings (Mon-Fri) for better connectivity.
  • 25 MLK will now turn right onto Exchange Street and right onto W. 52nd Street. The schedule remains the same.
  • 31 Skidaway/Sandfly has added AM trips to the ITC to improve service.

For more information, CAT riders can visit CAT’s website, use the CAT Tracker app or call 912-233-5767.

