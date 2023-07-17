Changes to CAT bus routes start Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re catching a bus to go to work Monday morning, you’ll want to know about some changes.

Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is carrying out some new route changes. Some of those changes include bringing back route 11. CAT stopped that route in the past because of the lack of riders.

But now the new route includes Savannah State.

“We’re doing a service extension to Savannah State University. Go Tigers,” said Faye DiMassimo, Executive director and CEO of CAT. “We are so proud of our HBCU here in the community. Our partnership with Savannah State on other work that we’re doing and we’re excited about getting that service back to Savannah State, especially before the students come back for the, you know, the fall semester.”

Route 14 will also now serves the VA Clinic at the Savannah Mall.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure that with all the changes that we have, whether they’re time adjustments or drought adjustments, we’re making sure that we’re getting people to the places that they maybe want to go and that we’re serving those critical needs in the community,” DiMassimo said.

CAT detailed all of the changes below:

CAT DOT shuttle will fully service route 29 (eliminating duplication and making entire route zero-fare for riders)

3 West Chatham continues to provide service between the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center in Downtown Savannah. This is NOT a direct Airport Shuttle service but a part of CAT’s regular fixed route service.

For more information, CAT riders can visit CAT’s website, use the CAT Tracker app or call 912-233-5767.