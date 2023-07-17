James Cameron Denies Claims He’s Working On A Film Based On Titan Submarine Victims

Getty

James Cameron, the acclaimed director of the movie “Titanic,” has recently made headlines amidst rumors that he is working on a film about the Titan submarine. However, the rumors have been denied by Cameron himself. After coming across claims of the widespread rumor, Cameron said that he doesn’t “respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

The Titan submersible disaster left five people dead, and many people in the deep submergence engineering community had concerns about the sub being too experimental to carry passengers and had warned the company. Many people had likened the tragedy to the sinking of the Titanic, where warnings were ignored, resulting in many deaths.

RELATED: Lawd! Social Media Urges People To Boycott ‘Avatar’ Sequel Over ‘Racism’ Accusations Against James Cameron

In an interview with ABC News, Cameron expressed his difficulty in processing the death of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a friend and one of the victims. He has personally dived into the wreck of the Titanic 33 times and has made films about it. Therefore, he has a personal connection to the tragedy that occurred with the Titan sub.

He also criticized OceanGate, the company that operated the submersible Titan, for not going through a certification and testing process for the hull of the submersible. Carbon composites are not suitable for vessels experiencing external pressure, which was one of his major concerns.

RELATED: ‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron Accuses Officials Of Dangling ‘False Hope’ For Missing Titanic Submarine Days After Implosion

Cameron expressed regret for not speaking up about his concerns earlier and clarified that he only risked his own life, not the lives of passengers when experimenting with his crafts. Cameron concluded that the submersible most likely imploded, leading to a loss of communications and navigation. He also criticized OceanGate’s safety feature of acoustic sensors built into the hull, stating that it doesn’t help if the failure is already occurring.

In conclusion, while James Cameron denies working on a film about the Titan sub, he has been vocal about his concerns regarding its safety and has criticized OceanGate for their poor decision-making around its hull.

The tragedy involving Titan sub has brought back memories of Titanic for Cameron, and he believes that ignoring warnings can lead to catastrophic consequences. As a renowned filmmaker and explorer, Cameron’s opinion on this matter carries weight and highlights the importance of safety in deep-sea exploration.

The post James Cameron Denies Claims He’s Working On A Film Based On Titan Submarine Victims appeared first on Hollywood Unlocked .

Getty