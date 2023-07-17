Open in App
Key News Network

3-Alarm Fire Consumes Commercial Buildings in El Monte

By Key News Network,

1 day ago

EL MONTE, CA, July 16 (KNN) — A three-alarm blaze consumed at least two commercial buildings Sunday afternoon in the city of El Monte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaeHy_0nSW94dD00
Nathan Holguin / KNN

Firefighters responded to multiple reports of heavy smoke showing in the area of the 9200 block of Whitmore Street, located just to the northeast of Rosemead Boulevard and Garvey Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Arriving firefighters found a large exterior yard fire at a masonry warehouse that extended to at least two buildings.

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department quickly bumped the response to a second-alarm before requesting a third-alarm.

As of 4:39 p.m., the fire was still burning, as crews swapped out with incoming resources in an effort to continue the firefight.

El Monte Police cordoned off the area and deemed it “a crime scene” for unknown reasons and would not allow anyone into the area, including duly authorized news media photographers.

The LACoFD reported knockdown at approximately 7:19 p.m. with over 100 firefighters at the incident. Crews remained on scene for an extended overhaul.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

Nathan Holguin, Video Journalist / KNN

Copyright © 2023 Key News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

