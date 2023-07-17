Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 17, 2023

Today is.... National Tattoo Day!

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

47 Days.

Did you Notice?

Monday opens SEC Media Days 2023 in Nashville. LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M kick things off on Day 1

Three Alabama golfers competed in the Scottish Open over the weekend.

Lee Hodges finished T12 (-7) and earned $168,107



Davis Riley finished T35 (-4) and earned $42,943



Justin Thomas finished T60 (-1) and earned $19,890

The Crimson Tide baseball program received a transfer from Wofford. Coulson Buchanan started 18 games for the Terriers striking out 91 batters with an ERA of 5.22 in 2023.

The NFL Franchise Tag deadline is today at 3 p.m. CT. NFL organizations may negotiate long-term contracts with their clients until that point but players on the tag are stuck on it after the deadline. Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs is currently under the tag with the Las Vegas Raiders and has said he will not report to the team unless a better deal can be orchestrated.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

July 17, 1956 : Former Crimson Tide fullback Johnny Davis was born in Montgomery.

July 17, 1966 : Alabama, which proudly claimed it had played coast to coast and in all of the major bowls, signed on to play in the Houston Astrodome in 1970. "It is one of those wonders of the world, and we look forward to being able to play in that building," Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant of the one-year-old structure that was the talk of the sports world.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"This SEC Media Day thing is one of my favorite events of the year because it sort of signifies the beginning of the kickoff of another football season.

Lots of people love vacation, but I'm the leader of an organization, but I'm not the leader when I'm on vacation. When I get the list to take the garbage out, run the sweeper, Pledge the refrigerator, it's always, after a certain period of time, refreshing to be able to go back to work so that I can be the leader of an organization."

Nick Saban at SEC Media Days 2022

We'll leave you with this...

