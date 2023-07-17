Open in App
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 17, 2023

By Joe Gaither,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skdd1_0nSW517s00

Today is.... National Tattoo Day!

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Follow us on Facebook @AlabamaonSI and Instagram @bamacentralsi .

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2023 Season Opener:

47 Days.

Did you Notice?

  • Monday opens SEC Media Days 2023 in Nashville. LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M kick things off on Day 1
  • Three Alabama golfers competed in the Scottish Open over the weekend.
    • Lee Hodges finished T12 (-7) and earned $168,107
    • Davis Riley finished T35 (-4) and earned $42,943
    • Justin Thomas finished T60 (-1) and earned $19,890
  • The Crimson Tide baseball program received a transfer from Wofford. Coulson Buchanan started 18 games for the Terriers striking out 91 batters with an ERA of 5.22 in 2023.
  • The NFL Franchise Tag deadline is today at 3 p.m. CT. NFL organizations may negotiate long-term contracts with their clients until that point but players on the tag are stuck on it after the deadline. Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs is currently under the tag with the Las Vegas Raiders and has said he will not report to the team unless a better deal can be orchestrated.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

July 17, 1956 : Former Crimson Tide fullback Johnny Davis was born in Montgomery.

July 17, 1966 : Alabama, which proudly claimed it had played coast to coast and in all of the major bowls, signed on to play in the Houston Astrodome in 1970. "It is one of those wonders of the world, and we look forward to being able to play in that building," Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant of the one-year-old structure that was the talk of the sports world.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"This SEC Media Day thing is one of my favorite events of the year because it sort of signifies the beginning of the kickoff of another football season.

Lots of people love vacation, but I'm the leader of an organization, but I'm not the leader when I'm on vacation. When I get the list to take the garbage out, run the sweeper, Pledge the refrigerator, it's always, after a certain period of time, refreshing to be able to go back to work so that I can be the leader of an organization."

Nick Saban at SEC Media Days 2022

We'll leave you with this...

See Also:

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, July 16, 2023

The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral | Episode 40: July 14, 2023

Report: Josh Jacobs Not Reporting to Training Camp Without New Deal

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Fans Are Stunned By What Paul Finebaum Said About Nick Saban
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
No. 1 Point Guard Boogie Fland Is Down To 8 Schools
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Carlee Russell's story is drawing a lot of suspicion about what really happened
Hoover, AL14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Guess Who This Lil' Cowboy Turned Into!
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
This North Carolina Town Should be on Everyone's Bucket List
Cherokee, NC23 hours ago
Daniel Weinman wins World Series of Poker, earns $12.1 million
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL6 hours ago
This Hole-in-the-Wall Cuban Restaurant in a Small-Town Florida Gas Station is the "Best Road Trip" Spot in Florida.
Ocala, FL9 hours ago
WATCH: Bryce Harper hits home run, fails to acknowledge bullpen, calls from dugout to apologize
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Mike Matthews Sets Commitment Date
Athens, GA1 day ago
Tennessee Football To Vacate All Wins From Two Seasons
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Former Auburn Football Player Joins Nick Saban's Coaching Staff
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Here's what LSU coach Brian Kelly told Tommy Rees before he became Alabama's offensive coordinator
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama-Texas A&M Rivalry Grows Beyond Coaches
College Station, TX23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy