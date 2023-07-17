Tyler Peterson records four feature wins in three days at Aberdeen and Watertown tracks

There was just no stopping Hickson (N.D.) driver Tyler Peterson over the weekend.

Peterson concluded a very successful three days of racing on Sunday by winning both the late model and modified feature races at Casino Speedway. It was his second feature wins of the season at Casino in each division.

Peterson also won two late model features (see below) on Friday and Saturday at Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen.

Maria Broksieck of Goodwin won her fourth street stock feature Sunday at Casino Speedway. Doug Wash of Watertown (limited late models) and Adam VanDeroystyne of Canby, Minn. (hornets) each recorded their second feature wins of the season.

Scott Hansen of Garden City won his first Midwest modifieds feature of the season.

The Dirt Race Central Street Stock Tour and Midwest modifieds, hornets, and pure stocks will compete Thursday in the Yellow Medicine County Fair Races at Renegade Speedway in Canby (Minn.). Racing starts at 7 p.m.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., the Street Stock Tour, NOSA Sprints and hornets will be part of the weekly program at Casino Speedway.

LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[7]; 2. 10X-Blake Swenson[1]; 3. 87-Curt Kranz[5]; 4. 85-Jayson Good[4]; 5. 20-Trevor Anderson[6]; 6. 12-Chad Becker[8]; 7. 51-Justin Karlen[10]; 8. 748-Kyle Jensen[2]; 9. 1-Ryan Engels[3]; 10. T3-Rich Thomas[9]; 11. (DNS) 73M-David Carlson.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Trevor Anderson[2]; 2. 10X-Blake Swenson[1]; 3. 1-Ryan Engels[5]; 4. 85-Jayson Good[3]; 5. T3-Rich Thomas[6]; 6. (DNF) 73M-David Carlson[4].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[2]; 2. 87-Curt Kranz[1]; 3. 748-Kyle Jensen[4]; 4. 12-Chad Becker[5]; 5. 51-Justin Karlen[3].

MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[5]; 2. 6ST-Joseph Thomas[4]; 3. 15-Tony Konold[2]; 4. 6-Dale Ames[6]; 5. 24S-Mike Stearns[3]; 6. 10H-Nate Heinrich[1]; 7. 42-Chaun Peterson[7]; 8. 65-Dave Brooker[9]; 9. 50-Tim Waba[8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Tony Konold[1]; 2. 10H-Nate Heinrich[6]; 3. 6ST-Joseph Thomas[3]; 4. 24S-Mike Stearns[7]; 5. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[8]; 6. 6-Dale Ames[9]; 7. 42-Chaun Peterson[5]; 8. (DNF) 50-Tim Waba[2]; 9. (DNF) 65-Dave Brooker[4].

MIDWEST MODIFIEDS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 31-Scott Hansen[2]; 2. 3L-Luke Johnson[1]; 3. 61-Zach LaQua[4]; 4. 54-Chad Williamson[5]; 5. 3-Lorin Johnson[6]; 6. 28-Tommy Nichols[8]; 7. 1-Jake Wranek[3]; 8. 2DR-Tom Neitzel[13]; 9. 34J-Derek Rieck[7]; 10. 12-Logan Redlin[10]; 11. (DNF) 19-Tyler McFarland[9]; 12. (DNF) 20-Brayden Kunze[12]; 13. (DNF) 3JR-Lane Johnson[11]; 14. (DNF) 2D-Doug Neitzel[14].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 61-Zach LaQua[2]; 2. 28-Tommy Nichols[3]; 3. 3L-Luke Johnson[1]; 4. 54-Chad Williamson[6]; 5. 19-Tyler McFarland[4]; 6. 3JR-Lane Johnson[7]; 7. 2DR-Tom Neitzel[5].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Scott Hansen[1]; 2. 34J-Derek Rieck[4]; 3. 1-Jake Wranek[2]; 4. 3-Lorin Johnson[5]; 5. 12-Logan Redlin[6]; 6. 20-Brayden Kunze[3]; 7. 2D-Doug Neitzel[7].

STREET STOCKS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 14-Maria Broksieck[6]; 2. 12-Al Schmidt[2]; 3. 99-Andy Rossow[5]; 4. 17-Matt Goth[3]; 5. 4-Trey Hess[7]; 6. 31-Jason Marko[14]; 7. 58-Wade Tirrel[1]; 8. 314-Tyler Lamb[8]; 9. 0-Wyatt Brooker[9]; 10. 80-Tony Miller[10]; 11. 73-Cory Giessinger[4]; 12. 17A-Jacob Aarhus[13]; 13. 86-Dylan Hartley[11]; 14. C30-Cooper Butterfield[12].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Matt Goth[3]; 2. 14-Maria Broksieck[1]; 3. 58-Wade Tirrel[4]; 4. 4-Trey Hess[7]; 5. 0-Wyatt Brooker[5]; 6. 86-Dylan Hartley[6]; 7. 17A-Jacob Aarhus[2].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 314-Tyler Lamb[2]; 2. 12-Al Schmidt[6]; 3. 73-Cory Giessinger[3]; 4. 99-Andy Rossow[7]; 5. 80-Tony Miller[1]; 6. C30-Cooper Butterfield[4]; 7. (DNF) 31-Jason Marko[5].

HORNETS

A Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 87T-Adam VanDerostyne[4]; 2. 07-Carter Matthews[5]; 3. 555-Bradley Rossow[3]; 4. 81-Nathan Smith[2]; 5. 98-Brett Alexander[1].

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 07-Carter Matthews[3]; 2. 87T-Adam VanDerostyne[4]; 3. 81-Nathan Smith[2]; 4. 555-Bradley Rossow[1]; 5. 98-Brett Alexander[5].

LIMITED LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 20-Doug Walsh[3]; 2. 8T-Tony Croninger[5]; 3. 811-Bodie Croninger[7]; 4. (DNF) 87-Curt Kranz[4]; 5. (DNF) 12-Trajan Schmidt[1]; 6. (DNF) 10B-Scott Borstad[6]; 7. (DNF) 27-Jarrett Huus[2].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Curt Kranz[2]; 2. 27-Jarrett Huus[1]; 3. 12-Trajan Schmidt[4]; 4. 20-Doug Walsh[6]; 5. 8T-Tony Croninger[5]; 6. 10B-Scott Borstad[3]; 7. 811-Bodie Croninger[7].

Brown County Speedway

ABERDEEN — Tyler Peterson of Hickson (N.D.) had a very successful weekend in the two-night Dacotah Insurance Rumble at Brown County Speedway on Friday and Saturday.

The featured late models and the Dirt Race Central Street Stock Tour. Forty-three late models competed on Friday and 41 on Saturday along with 37 street stocks on Friday and 33 on Saturday.

Peterson won the 30-lap late model feature on Friday and a 40-lap late model rumble on Saturday and earned nearly $9,000. Aberdeen native Chase Gelling got his first late model feature win on his hometown track on Friday, winning the 30-lap feature.

Jamestown drivers Kyle Anderson and Jaden Christ won 25-lap street stock features on Saturday and Friday, respectively.

Another regular racing program is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.

Dacotah Insurance Rumble

Saturday's Results

LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 18G-Chase Gelling[6]; 2. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[7]; 3. 21X-Dustin Arthur[12]; 4. 5-Shane Edginton[2]; 5. 10-Cole Searing[4]; 6. 12B-Chad Becker[16]; 7. 14-Brody Troftgruben[10]; 8. 37-Scott Ward[8]; 9. 24M-Cody Martin[1]; 10. 17-Mike Greseth[18]; 11. 20-Trevor Anderson[19]; 12. 4-Justin Boomsma[3]; 13. 2S-Josh Skorczewski[14]; 14. 1 2-Bryce Sward[22]; 15. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz[9]; 16. 2RK-Rusty Kollman[21]; 17. 71-Dustin Strand[5]; 18. 73M-David Carlson[24]; 19. 70-Jesse Teunis[23]; 20. 51-Justin Karlen[17]; 21. 21S-John Seng[13]; 22. C4-Ryan Corbett[25]; 23. 12-Brad Seng[11]; 24. 03-Dave Thomas[26]; 25. (DNF) 11B-Ben Mickelson[15]; 26. (DNF) 52X-David McDonald[20].

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 51-Justin Karlen[1]; 2. 20-Trevor Anderson[3]; 3. 2RK-Rusty Kollman[4]; 4. 73M-David Carlson[2]; 5. C4-Ryan Corbett[6]; 6. 11M-Paul Mueller[10]; 7. 7-Mike Rohwedder[7]; 8. 9A-Steve Anderson[13]; 9. 14M-Greg Moore[5]; 10. 57-Chad Williamson[12]; 11. (DNF) 28-Dylan Barnhardt[9]; 12. (DNF) 2T-Todd Thomas[8]; 13. (DNF) 00-Mitch Johnson[11].

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 17-Mike Greseth[5]; 2. 52X-David McDonald[1]; 3. 1 2-Bryce Sward[3]; 4. 70-Jesse Teunis[6]; 5. 32-Lindsey Hansen[12]; 6. 03-Dave Thomas[9]; 7. 10X-Robert Bitz[4]; 8. 56-Laine Schwehr[10]; 9. T3-Rich Thomas[11]; 10. 71O-Morris Oberle[7]; 11. 21-Brady Pengilly[8]; 12. (DNF) 5M-Tyler McDonald[2].

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand[4]; 2. 21X-Dustin Arthur[2]; 3. 2S-Josh Skorczewski[3]; 4. 12B-Chad Becker[6]; 5. 1 2-Bryce Sward[7]; 6. 17-Mike Greseth[8]; 7. 2T-Todd Thomas[9]; 8. (DNF) T3-Rich Thomas[1]; 9. (DNF) 9A-Steve Anderson[5].

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 18G-Chase Gelling[2]; 2. 5-Shane Edginton[5]; 3. 11B-Ben Mickelson[3]; 4. 20-Trevor Anderson[4]; 5. 2RK-Rusty Kollman[7]; 6. C4-Ryan Corbett[8]; 7. 28-Dylan Barnhardt[1]; 8. 11M-Paul Mueller[6].

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[3]; 2. 37-Scott Ward[4]; 3. 21S-John Seng[1]; 4. 5M-Tyler McDonald[2]; 5. 14M-Greg Moore[5]; 6. 70-Jesse Teunis[8]; 7. 03-Dave Thomas[7]; 8. 56-Laine Schwehr[6].

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 4-Justin Boomsma[2]; 2. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz[4]; 3. 14-Brody Troftgruben[7]; 4. 73M-David Carlson[1]; 5. 52X-David McDonald[8]; 6. 7-Mike Rohwedder[3]; 7. (DNF) 00-Mitch Johnson[5]; 8. (DNF) 32-Lindsey Hansen[6].

Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 10-Cole Searing[2]; 2. 24M-Cody Martin[6]; 3. 12-Brad Seng[7]; 4. 51-Justin Karlen[5]; 5. 10X-Robert Bitz[4]; 6. 71O-Morris Oberle[3]; 7. 21-Brady Pengilly[8]; 8. (DNF) 57-Chad Williamson[1].

Special 1 (40 Laps): 1. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[2]; 2. 10-Cole Searing[7]; 3. 12B-Chad Becker[3]; 4. 14-Brody Troftgruben[5]; 5. 17-Mike Greseth[15]; 6. 20-Trevor Anderson[9]; 7. 1 2-Bryce Sward[11]; 8. 21X-Dustin Arthur[8]; 9. 21S-John Seng[19]; 10. 2RK-Rusty Kollman[17]; 11. 00-Mitch Johnson[21]; 12. 2S-Josh Skorczewski[10]; 13. 18G-Chase Gelling[1]; 14. 73M-David Carlson[23]; 15. 24M-Cody Martin[14]; 16. 52X-David McDonald[18]; 17. 51-Justin Karlen[24]; 18. (DNF) 4-Justin Boomsma[20]; 19. (DNF) 5-Shane Edginton[4]; 20. (DNF) 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz[16]; 21. (DNF) 37-Scott Ward[6]; 22. (DNF) C4-Ryan Corbett[12]; 23. (DNF) 71-Dustin Strand[13]; 24. (DNF) 12-Brad Seng[22].

STREET STOCKS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 59-Kyle Anderson[14]; 2. 46-Jonny Carter[12]; 3. 69-Justin Vogel[22]; 4. 01-Chris Serr[5]; 5. 19H-Hunter Carter[2]; 6. 26-Ty Agen[8]; 7. 5-Royce Jawaski[1]; 8. 99R-Andy Rossow[10]; 9. 2U-Kasey Ussatis[11]; 10. 10T-Darek Turner[17]; 11. 18H-Dusty Hyatt[23]; 12. 4-Trey Hess[16]; 13. 1X-Clifford Houser[15]; 14. 20-Michael Bogh[3]; 15. 54-Geoff Hellman[21]; 16. 24-Ashley Wampler[4]; 17. 14S-Jaida Sanderson[19]; 18. 46M-Cory Moser[18]; 19. 7M-Eric Mehlhaff[9]; 20. 17-Nick Shumansky[13]; 21. 19-Cole Greseth[7]; 22. (DNF) 49-Broc Stout[20]; 23. (DNF) 18-Jeromy Thorstenson[6]; 24. (DNF) 1S-Scott Bintz[24].

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 54-Geoff Hellman[7]; 2. 18H-Dusty Hyatt[1]; 3. 17F-Colton Fryer[2]; 4. 37W-Ferlin Sheridan[3]; 5. 12-Grady Myers[6]; 6. 17G-Chris Gonska[4]; 7. 25-Jace Baloun[5].

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 69-Justin Vogel[4]; 2. 1S-Scott Bintz[2]; 3. 28-Greg Jose[5]; 4. 54M-Jodie Michaelsohn[3]; 5. 20JR-Jayden Bogh[6]; 6. 0-Wyatt Brooker[1].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Michael Bogh[1]; 2. 26-Ty Agen[3]; 3. 7M-Eric Mehlhaff[2]; 4. 17-Nick Shumansky[4]; 5. 10T-Darek Turner[8]; 6. 18H-Dusty Hyatt[9]; 7. 37W-Ferlin Sheridan[5]; 8. 25-Jace Baloun[6]; 9. (DQ) 54-Geoff Hellman[7].Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Jeromy Thorstenson[2]; 2. 19H-Hunter Carter[4]; 3. 99R-Andy Rossow[6]; 4. 59-Kyle Anderson[3]; 5. 46M-Cory Moser[7]; 6. 0-Wyatt Brooker[1]; 7. 54M-Jodie Michaelsohn[8]; 8. 28-Greg Jose[5].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Royce Jawaski[2]; 2. 24-Ashley Wampler[1]; 3. 2U-Kasey Ussatis[3]; 4. 1X-Clifford Houser[4]; 5. 14S-Jaida Sanderson[6]; 6. 17F-Colton Fryer[5]; 7. 17G-Chris Gonska[8]; 8. (DNF) 20JR-Jayden Bogh[7].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Cole Greseth[2]; 2. 01-Chris Serr[1]; 3. 46-Jonny Carter[6]; 4. 4-Trey Hess[3]; 5. 49-Broc Stout[7]; 6. 1S-Scott Bintz[4]; 7. 69-Justin Vogel[5]; 8. 12-Grady Myers[8].

Friday's Results

LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[5]; 2. 37-Scott Ward[3]; 3. 12B-Chad Becker[6]; 4. 10-Cole Searing[8]; 5. 14-Brody Troftgruben[1]; 6. 17-Mike Greseth[2]; 7. 2S-Josh Skorczewski[13]; 8. 20-Trevor Anderson[4]; 9. C4-Ryan Corbett[12]; 10. 1 2-Bryce Sward[17]; 11. 52X-David McDonald[21]; 12. 21X-Dustin Arthur[15]; 13. 5-Shane Edginton[9]; 14. 71-Dustin Strand[11]; 15. 18G-Chase Gelling[10]; 16. 21S-John Seng[23]; 17. 12-Brad Seng[18]; 18. 2RK-Rusty Kollman[25]; 19. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz[20]; 20. 11B-Ben Mickelson[7]; 21. 51-Justin Karlen[22]; 22. 73M-David Carlson[24]; 23. 24M-Cody Martin[19]; 24. (DNF) 7-Mike Rohwedder[14]; 25. (DNF) 70-Jesse Teunis[16]; 26. (DNF) 11M-Paul Mueller[26].

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1 2-Bryce Sward[3]; 2. 24M-Cody Martin[5]; 3. 52X-David McDonald[2]; 4. 21S-John Seng[13]; 5. 14M-Greg Moore[10]; 6. 73M-David Carlson[4]; 7. 56-Laine Schwehr[7]; 8. 71O-Morris Oberle[8]; 9. T3-Rich Thomas[11]; 10. 2T-Todd Thomas[9]; 11. (DNF) 11S-Casey Stremick[6]; 12. (DNF) 5M-Tyler McDonald[1]; 13. (DNS) 9-Kent Arment; 14. (DNS) 32-Lindsey Hansen.

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 12-Brad Seng[1]; 2. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz[5]; 3. 51-Justin Karlen[2]; 4. 57-Chad Williamson[9]; 5. 4-Justin Boomsma[3]; 6. 00-Mitch Johnson[12]; 7. 2RK-Rusty Kollman[7]; 8. 11M-Paul Mueller[4]; 9. 10X-Robert Bitz[8]; 10. 28-Dylan Barnhardt[13]; 11. 21-Brady Pengilly[11]; 12. (DNF) 9A-Steve Anderson[6]; 13. (DNS) 03-Dave Thomas.

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 20-Trevor Anderson[2]; 2. 11B-Ben Mickelson[5]; 3. 14-Brody Troftgruben[7]; 4. 1 2-Bryce Sward[1]; 5. 24M-Cody Martin[4]; 6. 37JR-Morgan Ward Grosz[8]; 7. 2T-Todd Thomas[3]; 8. 03-Dave Thomas[9]; 9. (DNF) 00-Mitch Johnson[6].

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Mike Greseth[5]; 2. C4-Ryan Corbett[1]; 3. 5M-Tyler McDonald[3]; 4. 7-Mike Rohwedder[7]; 5. 12-Brad Seng[9]; 6. 2RK-Rusty Kollman[6]; 7. 57-Chad Williamson[4]; 8. 21-Brady Pengilly[2]; 9. (DNF) 21S-John Seng[8].

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[1]; 2. 5-Shane Edginton[3]; 3. 70-Jesse Teunis[2]; 4. 52X-David McDonald[5]; 5. 4-Justin Boomsma[7]; 6. 9A-Steve Anderson[4]; 7. 14M-Greg Moore[6]; 8. T3-Rich Thomas[9]; 9. (DNF) 28-Dylan Barnhardt[8].

Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 37-Scott Ward[2]; 2. 18G-Chase Gelling[3]; 3. 2S-Josh Skorczewski[4]; 4. 51-Justin Karlen[5]; 5. 73M-David Carlson[6]; 6. 11S-Casey Stremick[7]; 7. 71O-Morris Oberle[8]; 8. (DNS) 9-Kent Arment.

Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 10-Cole Searing[3]; 2. 12B-Chad Becker[8]; 3. 71-Dustin Strand[6]; 4. 21X-Dustin Arthur[7]; 5. 11M-Paul Mueller[1]; 6. 56-Laine Schwehr[4]; 7. 10X-Robert Bitz[2]; 8. (DNF) 32-Lindsey Hansen[5].

STREET STOCKS

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 79-Jaden Christ[1]; 2. 99R-Andy Rossow[2]; 3. 4-Trey Hess[6]; 4. 59-Kyle Anderson[3]; 5. 26-Ty Agen[8]; 6. 54-Jodie Michaelsohn[9]; 7. 2U-Kasey Ussatis[20]; 8. 18H-Dusty Hyatt[15]; 9. 19H-Hunter Carter[16]; 10. 18-Jeromy Thorstenson[18]; 11. 1S-Scott Bintz[23]; 12. 46M-Cory Moser[5]; 13. 28-Greg Jose[25]; 14. 01-Chris Serr[17]; 15. 0-Wyatt Brooker[21]; 16. 14-Maria Broksieck[10]; 17. 1X-Clifford Houser[14]; 18. 12-Grady Myers[24]; 19. (DNF) 46-Jonny Carter[7]; 20. (DNF) 19X-Kyle Bertram[4]; 21. (DNF) 79C-Billie Christ[12]; 22. (DNF) 10T-Darek Turner[11]; 23. (DNF) 19-Cole Greseth[13]; 24. (DNF) 20J-Jay Schlotfeldt[22]; 25. (DNF) 20JR-Jayden Bogh[19].B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2U-Kasey Ussatis[1]; 2. 20J-Jay Schlotfeldt[3]; 3. 28-Greg Jose[2]; 4. 54G-Geoff Hellman[4]; 5. 17-Nick Shumansky[7]; 6. 7M-Eric Mehlhaff[8]; 7. 20-Michael Bogh[6]; 8. (DNF) 17F-Colton Fryer[5]; 9. (DNF) 37W-Ferlin Sheridan[9].

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 0-Wyatt Brooker[1]; 2. 1S-Scott Bintz[7]; 3. 12-Grady Myers[4]; 4. 17G-Chris Gonska[3]; 5. 24-Ashley Wampler[5]; 6. 25-Jace Baloun[6]; 7. 14S-Jaida Sanderson[2]; 8. (DNF) 2-Brandon Hammill[8].Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 46-Jonny Carter[3]; 2. 99R-Andy Rossow[1]; 3. 26-Ty Agen[2]; 4. 79C-Billie Christ[7]; 5. 19H-Hunter Carter[5]; 6. 2U-Kasey Ussatis[8]; 7. 20J-Jay Schlotfeldt[6]; 8. 17F-Colton Fryer[9]; 9. (DNF) 1S-Scott Bintz[4]; 10. (DNF) 37W-Ferlin Sheridan[10].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Jaden Christ[2]; 2. 4-Trey Hess[4]; 3. 54-Jodie Michaelsohn[3]; 4. 19-Cole Greseth[5]; 5. 01-Chris Serr[6]; 6. 0-Wyatt Brooker[8]; 7. 17G-Chris Gonska[7]; 8. 24-Ashley Wampler[9]; 9. (DNF) 7M-Eric Mehlhaff[1].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 46M-Cory Moser[1]; 2. 19X-Kyle Bertram[6]; 3. 14-Maria Broksieck[5]; 4. 1X-Clifford Houser[2]; 5. 18-Jeromy Thorstenson[3]; 6. 28-Greg Jose[4]; 7. 54G-Geoff Hellman[7]; 8. 20-Michael Bogh[9]; 9. 17-Nick Shumansky[8].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 59-Kyle Anderson[1]; 2. 10V-Justin Vogel[5]; 3. 10T-Darek Turner[2]; 4. 18H-Dusty Hyatt[4]; 5. 20JR-Jayden Bogh[7]; 6. 14S-Jaida Sanderson[3]; 7. 12-Grady Myers[8]; 8. 25-Jace Baloun[9]; 9. (DNF) 2-Brandon Hammill[6].

