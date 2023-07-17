Sutton Construction celebrates 60 years

Sutton Construction, established in 1963, recently celebrated its 60th anniversary. It was founded by Tom Sutton and his wife, Sharon. They started by renovating homes, then got into the rental market and finally new construction. Sharon took over the office in 1993. John learned from his father and now his son, Luke, is also part of the family business. The Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce, office of Rep. Troy Balderson and other agencies recently honored Sutton Construction on the milestone.