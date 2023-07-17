Procession held for fallen Alamogordo police officer

ALAMOGORDO, N.M . (KRQE) – A procession was held Monday for an Alamogordo police officer who died after being shot during a chase this past weekend.

Anthony Ferguson

Officer Anthony Ferguson, 41, was an 11-year veteran of the Alamogordo Police Department and served in the Patrol Division as a Field Training Officer. The police department said he is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, daughter, and son.

“The unimaginable tragedy of losing one our own has happened again. The violence directed at our men and women in uniform all over the country must end,” said Kunihiro. David Kunihiro, Alamogordo Police Chief

Kunihiro said a procession will take place starting in Albuquerque and ending in Alamogordo. Details about the procession will be shared on the police department’s Facebook page .

New Mexico State Police and Otero County Sheriff’s Office will be responding to calls for the time being to allow the Alamogordo Police Department time to grieve. Kunihiro said NMSP is leading the criminal investigation and the Alamogordo Police Department will conduct an internal investigation on the actions of its officers who responded.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by a man identified as Dominic De La O, 26, of Alamogordo, for driving without head and taillights. Police say De La O fled from the officers, crashed into a light pole near Delaware Avenue and First Street, and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities chased De La O, and he reportedly fired a “sawed-off shotgun” at the officer. Ferguson was hit in the face by the gunfire. A different officer fired his weapon toward De La O, and De La O was struck in the leg. De La O was taken into custody shortly after.

Kunihiro said Ferguson was taken to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo before he was life-flighted to University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. Ferguson arrived at UMC with major trauma to his head and face. He died Sunday at 10:51 p.m.

“You are never going to find another one like him. His bravery is unmatched. you’ll never find a brave officer like him,” said Ferguson’s friend Adam Prenencio.

Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne said she spoke with Ferguson’s mother Sunday and the two talked about her son and how she was initially concerned with Ferguson’s decision to become a police officer. Payne said Ferguson’s mother later supported his choice.

“Just a week earlier, she had the ability to pick up a phone and call anyone of her children. And this weekend, that ability was taken away by her, from her by the evil that Officer Ferguson encountered on July 15 and this should never have happened,” said Payne.

Memorial for fallen officer Anthony Ferguson set up outside the Alamogordo Police Department. (KRQE Reporter | Gabe Chavez)

Payne encouraged residents to contact New Mexico lawmakers and the governor to encourage them to make changes to protect members of law enforcement. “You can let them know that you believe that they should revisit the bail reform laws, what we call catch and release, that are devastating our community,” said Payne.

