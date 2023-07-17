Open in App
WPTV West Palm Beach

AAA dropping some Florida property insurance policyholders

By Briana Nespral,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFhtp_0nSVqUFt00

Another insurance company is now cutting its losses in Florida, dropping some of its property insurance customers. AAA said some policyholders are about to receive non-renewal notices, but the company did not say how many people will be impacted.

It's the latest concern for South Florida residents with rising property insurance costs across the state.

"It was a huge jump," said homeowner Ross Carter when asked about the rise in property insurance. "I mean, it was surprising to me. It was a shock. Really, it was."

Although Carter does not have AAA insurance, he said he's concerned his insurance carrier will follow suit.

AAA has announced it is not renewing a very small percentage of higher exposure homeowner's policies. The announcement comes days after Farmers Insurance announced it would be canceling policies in Florida, impacting about 100,000 policyholders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmZWF_0nSVqUFt00

State

Farmers Insurance drops coverage in Florida

Peter Burke 3:05 PM, Jul 11, 2023

"It's just going to make the market more of a monopoly than the ability to have a lot of different choices, so the less choices we have, you know, there's not much we can do," Carter said.

"The catastrophic 2022 hurricane season drastically raised operational costs for providers," AAA said in a statement.

"That is a concern, and if insurance companies aren't going to help support us when we're in need, you know, that's going to be a problem for everyone," Carter said.

For insurance agents, they've seen this insurance market change drastically over the past few years.

"Three years ago, it was, you know, you're looking at maybe a 5-10% kind of annual rate increase and now it's become like, 'Man you are so lucky that you got a 35% rate increase because at least you got a renewal offer,'" Jake Holehouse, principal insurance agent at HH Insurance Group, said.

AAA said it will help customers find alternate coverage.

