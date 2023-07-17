Open in App
Mercedes Used in Hit and Run on State Park Highway Sign

By Joe Hyde,

1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, TX — A driver of a Mercedes Benz drove off the prepared surface in the northeast bound lanes of the Houston Harte Expressway and trashed a TxDOT sign that, until the late Sunday night crash, was advising motorists that the State Park is at the next exit. Police said the driver left the engine running and fled before they arrived.

